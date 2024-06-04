Holland America Line Launches Summer Savings Event

Holland America Line has launched a summer savings event! Guests who book by June 28, 2024, can enjoy the following:

Up to 40% off cruise fares.

Free third and fourth guests in the same stateroom.

Onboard credits of up to $100 per stateroom.

50% reduced deposits.

Available on select departures from June 2024 to May 2025, featuring cruises to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Europe, the Caribbean, and more.

“Whether travellers are looking to cruise this summer or into next year, our robust Summer Savings Event is a great time to book, especially for families and group getaways taking advantage of the third and fourth guest free perk.” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “The Summer Savings Event features itineraries in nearly all the places we visit around the world and even includes some of our longer voyages.”

Summer Savings Event

The Summer Savings Event can be combined with Holland America Line’s “Have It All” premium fare, which includes four high-value amenities: shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining, and a Wi-Fi Surf Package. Guests can also receive onboard credits, free third and fourth guests, and reduced deposits.

The Summer Savings Event is available on over 500 cruises and Alaska Cruisetours, including departures such as:

7-day Alaska Explorer on Westerdam, August 25, 2024.

14-day Northern Isles on Rotterdam, August 31, 2024.

53-day Majestic Japan on Westerdam, September 1, 2024.

7-day Canada and New England Discovery on Zuiderdam, September 7, 2024.

14-day Eastern/Western Caribbean on Nieuw Amsterdam, November 10, 2024.

10-day Greek Antiquities: Istanbul Overnight on Oosterdam, October 10, 2024

Guests who book a Summer Savings Event cruise receive up to $100 per stateroom onboard credit, which can be used for various amenities such as dining, shore excursions, spa services, and more.

The free third and fourth guests promotion is ideal for families and group getaways. It makes it even more affordable for families to explore destinations like Alaska, Canada/New England, the Caribbean, and Europe.

Will you be exploring this summer savings event? Let us know in the comments!