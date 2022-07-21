Virgin Voyages Removes Pre-Cruise COVID Testing

In response to the conclusion of the CDC’s voluntary program, Virgin Voyages will remove the requirements for pre-embarkation testing. In a press release this morning, the cruise line also noted they would continue to consider the recommendations set forth by the organization, as well as adhering to the industry policies outlined by CLIA.

Pre-cruise testing will end on July 24 for all European sailings, and from July 27 for US sailings.

Updates to the Voyage Well Program

Below are the three main changes to Virgin Voyages’ Voyage Well Program in light of the news from the CDC.

From the dates mentioned above, passengers will no longer be required to complete a pre-embarkation COVID test, applicable across the fleet, including US and EU operations.

For US sailings, passenger vaccination requirements will now be marked at 90%. This opens the opportunity for passengers who are not vaccinated to contact Virgin Voyages’ Sailor Services to book a sailing if these thresholds are met.

Ship crew on all US and EU sailings will maintain their fully vaccinated status.

