UnCruise Adventures Announces the Return of the Wilderness Adventurer

UnCruise Adventures is bringing back the Wilderness Adventurer for the 2025 season. The 60-guest vessel has been updated and will sail alongside other UnCruise ships to meet the high demand for the Glacier Bay Adventure with a 2-day itinerary. Many 2025 departures have already sold out.

The Wilderness Adventurer is 160 feet long, with a 39-foot beam, and has a 2:1 guest-to-crew ratio. It has been revitalized to enhance the onboard experience while maintaining safety and environmental standards.

“We are thrilled to bring the Wilderness Adventurer back into our lineup,” says Captain Dan Blanchard, CEO and Founder of UnCruise Adventures. “The refreshed vessel reflects our commitment to immersive, up-close experiences for our guests. With the growing demand for our Glacier Bay itineraries, reintroducing this ship was a natural next step to ensure we continue delivering UnCruise’s high standard of personalized adventure.”

Key Features Include:

– EZ Dock kayak launch for easy water excursions

– Bow-mounted underwater camera for marine life viewing

– Kayaks, paddleboards, inflatable skiffs, and snorkel gear for close-up adventures

– On-deck hot tub and fitness equipment for relaxation and wellness

– A cozy library for downtime

– Open bridge policy enables conversations with the Captain

Glacier Bay Adventure Cruise (7 Nights, Roundtrip Juneau)

The Wilderness Adventurer will join the Wilderness Discoverer to offer the popular Glacier Bay Adventure cruise, featuring a 2-day itinerary in Glacier Bay. This journey goes beyond a typical sightseeing tour, providing an immersive expedition-style experience.

Itinerary Highlights:

– Two full days in Glacier Bay National Park, featuring close encounters with iconic glaciers, including Margerie, Grand Pacific, Reid, and Lamplugh Glaciers.

– UnCruise is the only cruise line to:

– Anchor overnight in Glacier Bay’s pristine wilderness.

– Spend two complete days exploring the park.

– Offer hiking, kayaking, paddleboarding, and skiff tours inside the bay.

– Whale and dolphin watching in Frederick Sound and Icy Strait.

– Birdwatching and sea lion sightings at South Marble Island, including puffins, oystercatchers, and cormorants.

– All-Inclusive Itinerary covers meals, beverages (including alcohol), and excursions led by highly trained guides.