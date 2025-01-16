Regent Seven Seas Cruises Unveils New Onboard Entertainment

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced a new lineup of onboard entertainment set to launch in 2025.

These offerings include high-energy performances, immersive storytelling, and innovative concepts based on guest feedback, reflecting Regent’s commitment to luxury experiences.

Continuing their tradition of exceptional entertainment, the upcoming productions will present fresh creativity with a modern twist, combining iconic music, dance, and interactivity. Highlights include tributes to legendary female rock stars and British pop icons, celebrations of Motown and 1940s big band music, a new music trivia game show, and more.

“Along with beautifully designed ships, exquisite cuisine, immersive exploration, and heartfelt hospitality, world-class entertainment is a key element of the Regent Seven Seas Cruises experience,” said Jason Montague, incoming Chief Luxury Officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “With our new lineup of shows, we continue to push the boundaries of luxury cruising by offering our guests fresh, innovative, and exhilarating performances that cater to their refined tastes and elevate the overall vacation experience.”

Kai Alan Carrier, Director of Creative Shows and Experiences, oversees Regent’s entertainment strategy, blending expert choreography, captivating storytelling, and cutting-edge production values. With 25+ years of experience, Carrier has curated a diverse lineup of new performances tailored to Regent’s guests.

“We wanted to create shows that honor beloved musical eras while adding a contemporary twist,” said Kai Alan Carrier, Director Creative, Shows and Experiences, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Each production has been designed to celebrate artistry, engage the audience, and deliver unforgettable moments. They perfectly complement the already exceptional raft of shows currently performed on board The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet.”

The 2025 show schedule

The Ultimate Music Trivia Experience debuts on Seven Seas Splendor in January.

A fully produced game show that blends music trivia with a concert atmosphere, inviting guests to participate or enjoy as part of an interactive audience.

Piece of My Heart: A Tribute to Women in Rock debuts on Seven Seas Grandeur in May.

This electrifying concert honors legendary female rock artists like Tina Turner and Stevie Nicks, featuring outstanding vocals, live musicians, and dynamic choreography.

Motor City Moves debuts on Seven Seas Voyager in July.

A vibrant celebration of Motown with a contemporary twist, combining timeless hits, stylish choreography, and glamorous costumes.

The Wild Cards debuts on Seven Seas Explorer in August.

Guests will enter a 1940s-inspired underground dance club showcasing high-energy performances, big-band arrangements, and vintage-meets-modern fashion.

Red, White, and British Debuts on Seven Seas Navigator in December.

A lively tribute to the British Invasion featuring iconic music from artists like Elton John and the Rolling Stones, complete with stylish 60s and 70s-inspired designs.

Sailing: The Yacht Rock Concert debuts on Seven Seas Mariner in December.

A nostalgic journey through soft rock and pop hits of the 70s and 80s, perfect for enjoying timeless classics.

“Having asked our guests what it was they want to see on our grand theatre and lounge stages, these productions reflect our commitment to staying at the forefront of ultra luxury travel. We pride ourselves on constantly improving our product and providing experiences that resonate with the sophisticated and discerning guests we are honored to serve,” said Montague.

