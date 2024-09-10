The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Celebrates the Float Out of Luminara

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has floated out its third superyacht, Luminara, at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France! This milestone marks Luminara’s first contact with water and initiates the final construction phase, leading to its anticipated debut in July 2025.

After the float-out ceremony, Luminara was moved to an outfitting dock, where the team will focus on refining interiors and completing the suites, dining areas, and other public spaces.

“The float out ceremony is a testament to the unwavering dedication and craftsmanship of everyone involved in the construction of Luminara,” said Jim Murren, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “Our ongoing collaboration with the team at Chantiers de l’Atlantique has been invaluable. With three yachts soon in the water, we remain committed to delivering exceptional journeys at sea, setting new standards in luxury cruising with unparalleled amenities and service.”

RELATED: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Debuts Ilma

MORE ABOUT LUMINARA

Luminara was named after the Latin word for “light.”

The ship will measure 794 feet (242 meters) and accommodate up to 452 guests.

The yacht will feature 226 suites, each equipped with a private ocean-view terrace.

Guests will have access to amenities that include world-class dining options, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, a marina, and spacious public areas.

The interiors will be designed by Chai Chapo Design in collaboration with AD Associates and DPA.

“After the smooth delivery of Ilma, Luminara’s float out and seamless transfer to the outfitting dock were completed with great success. As we look ahead to its exciting launch next summer, we are proud to continue our valued collaboration with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection to deliver another extraordinary yacht that will embody the pinnacle of luxury cruising,” said Arnaud Le Joncour, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

Luminara will embark on her maiden voyage in the Mediterranean next summer, followed by cruises to Asia-Pacific destinations, marking The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s inaugural regional itineraries.

Will you be sailing aboard Luminara? Let us know in the comments!