Scenic Group Celebrates Five Years of Scenic Eclipse

September 2024 marks the fifth anniversary of Scenic Eclipse, the luxury Discovery Yacht from Scenic Group. Since its launch in 2019, Scenic Eclipse has transformed small-ship expedition cruising with unique itineraries in remote locations, ranging from Antarctica to the Mediterranean, while focusing on enhancing the guest experience.

“Since the debut of Scenic Eclipse in 2019, we have set the benchmark in ultra-luxury ocean cruising. Our teams at MKM Yachts and dedicated crew take great pride in the continuous innovation and unrivaled experiences we’ve delivered over the past five years,” said Glen Moroney, Founder and Chairman of Scenic Group. “We are committed to establishing luxury yachts as a major growth category in ocean cruising, which extends to our expansion with Emerald Cruises and the upcoming Emerald Kaia.”

The anniversary celebrations coincide with Dame Helen Mirren’s christening of Scenic Eclipse on September 10, 2019, in New York City. Just a month prior, in August 2019, Scenic Eclipse embarked on its inaugural voyage from Reykjavik as one of the most advanced and luxurious ships of its time.

This six-star experience features advanced technology and elegant design for navigating remote locations. It includes a 5,920 sqft spa, gym, yoga studio, and dining across ten venues.

The launch of Scenic Eclipse II in March 2023 further elevated the standards of ultra-luxury cruising, showcasing an expanded Senses Spa, a redesigned Sky Deck with private cabanas, a Sky Bar, and a Vitality pool. Scenic has also introduced new destinations in Oceania and expanded its sister brand Emerald Cruises with the launches of Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara, with Emerald Kaiascheduled to set sail in April 2026.

Five Years of Scenic Eclipse‘s Achievements

Commitment to Innovation: Scenic Eclipse has redefined ultra-luxury cruising with advanced technology, onboard helicopters, a custom-built submersible, and a nearly 1:1 staff-to-guest ratio for 228 guests (200 in polar regions).

Scenic Neptune I & II: The Discovery Yachts feature submersibles that dive up to 328 feet, offering an immersive underwater experience and marking the first submersible dive in South Georgia in 40 years.

Wildlife Wonders: In November 2023, Scenic Eclipse made its inaugural helicopter landing on Antarctica’s Snow Hill Island, where guests could see over 4,000 breeding pairs of Emperor penguins.

New Adventures & What’s to Come

Exclusive Monaco Grand Prix Itineraries for 2025 & 2026: Scenic Eclipse will offer exclusive Grand Prix viewing packages from Nice on May 20, 2025, with limited cabins still available.

New Scenic Ocean Itineraries for 2025: Scenic’s 2025 ocean itineraries feature a 13-day journey through Ireland and Scotland, a 16-day adventure in Indonesia, and a 20-day voyage from Rio de Janeiro to the Spanish Riviera, with 2-for-1 fares and free air on select departures.

On the Horizon: The Future of Scenic Group: Scenic Eclipse II will expand to Asia and East Antarctica in December 2024, and Emerald Kaia will debut in 2026.

Scenic continues to innovate, providing exclusive itineraries and adventures for travelers.