The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Debuts Ilma

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection launches Ilma, its second luxury superyacht. She began her maiden voyage on September 2, 2024, sailing from Monte Carlo to Rome.

“It is with immense pride and excitement that we welcome Ilma to our growing fleet,” said Jim Murren, Executive Chairman and CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “Since Evrima’s debut, we have been steadfast in our pursuit of excellence at sea. The addition of Ilma signifies a continuation of our mission to deliver legendary service and unparalleled enjoyment to our guests.”

ABOUT ILMA

Ilma measures 790 feet and accommodates up to 448 guests, with high space-to-guest and guest-to-staff ratios at sea.

The yacht features 224 spacious suites, each with a private terrace and direct sea access.

The ship’s interiors were crafted by AD Associates and illuminated by DPA.

The exteriors are designed by Helsinki-based studio Aivan.

Ilma visits signature ports, offering guests itineraries to sought-after destinations.

In her Inaugural Mediterranean season, she will call at Santorini, Porto Cervo, and Valletta.

The yacht will then explore the Caribbean, visiting Virgin Gorda, Gustavia, and St. John.

For the 2025 summer season, Ilma will be the first yacht in The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection to sail the North and Baltic Seas, visiting Amsterdam, Stockholm, and Reykjavík.

“The launch of Ilma exemplifies the unwavering dedication of The Ritz-Carlton to setting new benchmarks in luxury travel, with the company’s commitment to thoughtful and transformative travel experiences guiding its mission,” said Jenni Benzaquen, Senior Vice President of The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and Bvlgari Hotels and Resorts. “Ilma bringsthe exceptional luxury accommodations and personalized service for which The Ritz-Carlton brand is renowned to the sea, further redefining the standards in the luxury

industry.”

ILMA’S DINING EXPERIENCES

Ilma features five dining venues, seven bars, and a signature wine vault. Highlights include Seta su Ilma by MICHELIN-starred chef Fabio Trabocchi, offering seasonal Italian tasting menus paired with fine wines, and The Beach House, designed by Chapi Chapo Design, serving Peruvian and Pan-Latin cuisine in an upscale yet relaxed setting, with a menu developed with chef Michael Mina.

Memorī offers modern Pan-Asian cuisine; Mistral offers Mediterranean dishes near the main pool; and Tides features seasonal menus inspired by regional flavors. Dining Privée provides an intimate space for special events.

The Living Room serves coffee and pastries each morning and transitions to a bar in the evening with cocktails and live music. In-suite dining includes a variety of options for breakfast, all-day, and evening meals.

ADDITIONAL OFFERINGS

Ilma features a Marina and Marina Terrace with large windows, side doors opening over the water, and a hydraulic platform connecting guests to the sea when anchored.

Deck 10 includes an open-air space for live entertainment, the main pool, a pool bar, and an outdoor LED screen.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa offers treatments from ESPA, 111SKIN, and Pisterzi. It has 11 treatment rooms (five for outdoor services) and three fitness areas: Movement Studio, Cycle Studio, and Fitness Studio with weights and cardio machines.

Reservations for Ilma are now open. Head to the Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection website for more information.