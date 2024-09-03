Experience Winter Cruising on the St. Lawrence River with Le Commandant Charcot

Quebec City, situated along the St. Lawrence River, is emerging as a key destination for cruise enthusiasts. The port’s convenient location allows travelers to easily explore the city’s rich history, vibrant shopping scene, and exquisite dining options.

PONANT will elevate the cruising experience in the 2024/2025 season by debuting Le Commandant Charcot, the world’s only luxury icebreaker, on the St. Lawrence River during winter. This groundbreaking debut marks the first time a ship of this kind will navigate these icy waters, offering guests access to stunning winter landscapes and unique ecosystems.

PONANT travelers will explore lesser-known areas of Quebec with expert guides sharing insights on local ecology and indigenous communities. This winter voyage combines luxury amenities aboard the icebreaker with the charm of Quebec City, catering to both adventure seekers and culture lovers.

Our team had the pleasure of sailing aboard PONANT’s Le Commandant Charcot earlier this year, and we can confidently say that the ship is anything but ordinary, offering luxurious accommodations and attentive staff that significantly enhance the overall experience. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary sailing adventure coming in winter 2024-2025!