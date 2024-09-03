AmaWaterways Unveils Early Holiday Sailings

Although it’s only September, the anticipation for the upcoming Christmas markets is already building.

Europe’s Christmas markets are a cherished holiday tradition that draws visitors from around the world. These outdoor markets feature unique gifts like nutcrackers, handcrafted toys, mulled wine, and local treats. For those eager to experience these markets before the holiday crowds arrive, AmaWaterways’ Taste of Christmas cruises offers an excellent option.

AmaWaterways’ Taste of Christmas cruises

Departures begin in mid-November for the Taste of Christmas sailings.

Guests can experience Europe as town and city squares transform into Christmas wonderlands.

Some smaller markets may still be closed, but larger markets in cities like Vienna, Budapest, and Amsterdam will be open.

AmaWaterways guests will be among the first visitors to these popular holiday markets.

In 2024, the seven-night Blue Danube Discovery Taste of Christmas cruise departs Budapest on November 16, visiting ports in Austria, including Vienna, and Germany before concluding in Nuremberg. Guests will explore the renowned Christmas markets in Vienna and Budapest, enjoy traditional Slovakian specialties during a home visit in Bratislava, visit the iconic Melk Abbey, and join an 18-mile guided bike tour along the river.

In 2024, three departures of the Rhine Castles and Swiss Alps Taste of Christmas sailing are available, with embarkations in Basel and Amsterdam on November 18 and a wine-focused departure in Amsterdam on November 25. This cruise takes guests from Lake Lucerne to the Rhine Gorge, home to around 40 castles. Guests can enjoy Christmas markets in Cologne and Amsterdam to shop and enjoy local delicacies.

Other Taste of Christmas offerings for 2024 include Gems of Southeast Europe, exploring the lesser-known lower Danube from Hungary to Romania, and Rhine & Moselle Splendors, sailing from Luxembourg to Basel, Switzerland.

For travelers looking to experience Europe during the height of the Christmas markets, AmaWaterways provides a variety of sailings along the Danube, Rhine, and Rhône rivers, as well as the waterways of Holland and Belgium. These Christmas market sailings often sell out quickly, so those interested in 2025 should book soon.

“We are excited to invite our guests to experience the enchanting atmosphere of Europe’s Christmas markets in the most intimate way,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice-president at AmaWaterways. “Our Taste of Christmas cruises offer a unique opportunity to be among the first visitors to these magical markets, allowing travelers to savor the festive spirit while discovering local traditions and culinary delights. From the twinkling lights of Vienna to the charming stalls of Nuremberg, we aim to create unforgettable memories that celebrate the joy of the holiday season.”

For more information or to reserve an AmaWaterways river cruise, head to the cruise line’s website.

