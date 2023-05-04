Swan Hellenic Holds Naming Ceremony For New SH Diana

The newest ship from Swan Hellenic is officially ready to sail! The cruise line hosted a naming ceremony on board the brand new SH Diana in Amsterdam early this morning.

The ship’s Godmother, Valerie Ann Wilson, Founder and CEO of Valerie Wilson Travel was joined by Swan Hellenic Senior Management, local dignitaries, VIP guests, the media and members of the cruise and travel industries from around the world. The celebration continued at a post naming ceremony Gala Dinner, which marked the official launch of Maris, an exciting new partnership with JRE-Jeunes Restaurateur.

“I really am so proud to be godmother to this wonderful new ship. It takes Swan Hellenic’s hallmark contemporary lifestyle elegance to new levels and is a fabulous expression of the way Swan Hellenic really want us to be explorers and discover the world. I’m not just excited to depart on the Norwegian cruise this evening, but also look forward to joining SH Diana’s explorations worldwide to places that even an industry veteran like me has never heard of!”

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

•Maris was introduced by Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito, with speeches by JRE CEO Hans Van Manen and JRE Italy Vice President Daniel Canzian.

•Together, Swan Hellenic and JRE-Jeunes Restauratuer will offer Swan Hellenic guests a unique experience of exceptional dining and discovery through the senses.

•Maris will bring a series of exclusive cultural expedition cruises on Swan Hellenic’s SH Vega and SH Diana.

•Guests are invited to come aboard the voyage and discover more about the culinary creativity, sustainability,and quality local ingredients with Maris.

•At the ceremony, there was five JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs chefs then showcased the extraordinary creative variety of Maris gastronomy to mark the occasion: Edwin Soumang (Restaurant One, The Netherlands), Daniel Canzian (Ristorante Daniel Canzian, Italy), Sabrina Schanz and Patrick von Vacano (Original Beans, The Netherlands), and Michael Ammon (Gasthof Jakob, Germany).

Following her ceremony of events, SH Diana has officially departed Amsterdam on her cultural expedition cruise “Norway Explored,” an 11-day odyssey through the fjords.

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito added: “I would again like to congratulate everyone at Helsinki Shipyard for their superb achievements in creating this exceptional new ship. We are delighted with the quality of their work, creating another unique presence on the waves, and very much look forward to the new era SH Diana heralds, taking cultural expedition cruising worldwide.”