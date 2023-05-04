Today, Explora Journeys, has shared the news of the brands latest partnership with world-renowned Italian chef Mauro Uliassi to curate a one-of-a-kind culinary experience for guests onboard EXPLORA I! Guests aboard the new ship can experience the menu from the Maiden Journey commencing on July 17, 2023, until the arrival in New York on September 25, 2023.

Chef Mauro Uliassi is the first guest chef at Anthology, one of 11 culinary experiences onboard. Chef Uliassi and his team will bring a blend of tradition and modernity in Italian cuisine to EXPLORA I. “We are thrilled to welcome Chef Uliassi onboard EXPLORA I and offer our guests the opportunity to indulge in his truly exceptional culinary creations. Balancing contemporary techniques and creativity with a deep respect for regional culinary history, our chefs have one aim: to enhance the memories that guests take with them long after their journey has ended,” said Jason Gelineau, Head of Product, Explora Journeys.

More about Chef Uliassi

• Chef Mauro Uliassi is known for his innovative and inventive approach to Italian cuisine.

• He gained three Michelin stars at his restaurant Uliassi in Senigallia.

• Uliassi’s cuisine showcases his passion for the sea and his deep respect for the environment.

• He plans to bring unique flavors and textures of the sourced dining experiences, while creating a culinary “Ocean State of Mind.”

“I am excited to collaborate with Explora Journeys and to bring my culinary creations to the guests onboard EXPLORA I. Having known the group for many years, this collaboration truly is close to my heart. It is a unique opportunity to showcase my interpretation of Italian cuisine and celebrate the beauty and sustainability of the sea. Inspired by the endless treasures of the ocean, I look forward to creating a truly multi-sensory experience for guests dining at Anthology,” said Chef Uliassi.