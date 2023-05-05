Katie McAlister Named President Of Cunard

Cunard has announced Katie McAlister as the next president of the cruise line.

Effective come August, McAlister will join the Southampton-based Cunard. She is currently the chief marketing officer for UK & Ireland at TUI, where she has worked for 20 years.

“We are delighted to have someone of Katie’s calibre join Cunard at this vital time of expansion, said Sture Myrmell, Carnival UK president. “Her commercial and operational experience, as well as digital transformation expertise and strategic oversight, will build on the current team’s exceptional work to ensure that Cunard’s brand and growth opportunities are maximized as we look forward to the introduction of Queen Anne next year.”

More About McAlister

Started at TUI in 1998.

Held a number of roles across the organization, including overseas delivery, commercial, digital, and marketing.

Currently, the chief marketing officer and a member of the UK & Ireland board.

Leads sales channels and marketing for TUI, First Choice, and Marella Cruises in the UK & Ireland.

As chief marketing officer, McAlister is also globally responsible for the TUI brand and digital marketing.

“This was an unrivalled opportunity to join an iconic travel company at a key point in its history. I am so looking forward to joining the team as it widens its appeal and expands its guest base whilst retaining its renowned luxury, signature touches,” said McAlister.

By Niko Balkaran