How To Enhance Your Travel To PortMiami For Your Next Cruise

PortMiami, located in Florida, is a major seaport in the Southern region and is also known as the world’s cruise capital. As such, travelers worldwide converge to the area to board the cruise ships that will take them to a variety of unique destinations. If you’re unfamiliar with the area, the first question is how you can get there. Luckily, there are several ways travelers can make their way to PortMiami. Continue reading to make your next trip to the cruise capital much easier!

Take an Uber!

This traveling option is the first that comes to mind when visiting a new area. After all, the app is most likely already on your phone, and you know it would be a reliable option to get to PortMiami. Plus, you can schedule a ride ahead of time! All you have to do is type in your destination, and you will have a variety of ride options. These include the Comfort option, which offers more legroom; Uber Green which is more environmentally friendly; UberXL for groups of up to six; wheelchair-accessible rides; and car seats if you’re traveling with younger children.

Uber’s Lux and Lux SUV options are a must if you want to travel in style. According to Uber’s website, Uber Lux and Uber Lux SUV are their “most stylish options,” with highly-rated drivers ready to take you to your destination in a luxury vehicle. Lux SUV is similar to the SUV tier, but vehicle options include a Cadillac Escalade and Infiniti QX56.

Experience Miami’s Public Transit!

However, Uber can be expensive, and if that is the case, you have several public transportation options, such as the trolley and rail. According to the Miami-Dade County webpage, downtown Miami is less than 30 minutes away from the Miami International Airport if you take the Metrorail’s Orange line. After arriving at the Freedom Tower station, PortMiami is a 1.5-mile or casual 30-minute walk away.

The Coral Way trolley is your next option if walking doesn’t appeal to you. According to the Miami-Dade County webpage, you can recognize the trolley stop signs by the round palm tree logo. It goes on to say that the stops are every 15 to 20 minutes, Monday to Friday, from 6:30 am to 8 pm. The trolley has several stops in the North and South PortMiami area.

Brightline

Travelers can also take a Brightline train from the Brightline MiamiCentral Station. This high-speed rail offers guests two ways to ride with the Smart and Premium Fare. The Premium Ticket includes premium lounges, priority boarding, and complimentary food and drink. Brightline recommends you book a ticket at least four hours in advance of cruise boarding time and arrive at its station at least 30 minutes before departure.

With Brightline+, guests can get to the Miami Central Station via Uber. Guests with a premium ticket can get a complimentary Uber ride to and from the station. It is also located close to several public transit options. On board the Brightline train, guests will have access to free WiFi with charging ports right by their seats for when their devices need that extra charging.

Getting to PortMiami for your next cruise can be a breeze. With several options that fit any lifestyle and budget, guests only have to decide which scenic route to take to get to the Cruise Capital.

By Niko BalkaranI