SpaceX Installs Starlink On First Ships In Aida Fleet

All Ships in the AIDA fleet will have SpaceX’s Starlink broadband internet connection and will offer the Starlink Special, Space X’s double data volume deal for kids and teenagers in October 2023!

SpaceX’s installation will enable AIDA Cruises to offer the best Wi-Fi experience on the water before the year concludes.

“Our project team has already equipped three ships in the AIDA fleet with Starlink antennas,” said Steffi Heinicke, Senior Vice President of Guest Experience and OBR.“The field test has been very convincing, guests and crew appreciate the faster internet connections and enjoy the more comfortable web surfing.”

Guests sailing on AIDAblu, AIDAbella, and AIDAstella, will have the opportunity to experience the Starlink offer, which consists of increased data volumes in the internet packages from mid-July. The Starlink Special internet packages L,XL and XXL can be purchased at the usual price with twice the volume.

About the Starlink Broadband Services

The 50 percent discount offered to parents of kids and tennagers will be available when they book a cruise using the myAIDA service portal.

Installing a Starlink broadband connection will improve communication with AIDA shore colleagues, increasing the cooperation between workers at the cruise line. Each crew member will benefit from the increased data volume for private use to connect with friends and family at sea.

AIDA travelers and crew members will be available to use Starlink’s fast and reliable internet services on voyages to AIDA Cruises’ many destinations. Guests will be able to use the internet connection through a range of different technologies, services, and broadband connections.

Will you be using SpaceXs’ Starlink internet services on your AIDA Cruise? Let us know in the comments.