Exciting Changes For Cruisers At Port Everglades

If you’re looking for a bustling and exciting destination, then Port Everglades should be at the top of your list. With its direct access to the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, it is a hub for commercial activity, attracting thousands of ships and millions of passengers each year. The port is a popular destination for cruise ships, offering the chance to explore the beautiful Caribbean islands and beyond.



Today, Bill Panoff, CEO and editor-in-chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel, invites guests to sit down with Jonathan Daniels, the Port Director and Chief Executive of Port Everglades, to learn more about the port and gain valuable insights into the strategies, challenges, and future prospects of this renowned maritime destination. Click below to learn more!