Princess Cruises’ And Club Pilates Offer Fitness At Sea

Princess Cruises and Xponential Fitness’ Pilates brand, Club Pilates, have collaborated to offer Club Pilates at Sea: An Alaska Retreat! A voyage from Seattle aboard Royal Princess on September 2-9, 2023.

On this seven day excursion, guests can explore Alaska as they travel to Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan. Travelers will also experience cruising to Glacier National Park as well as a visit to Victoria, B.C. While cruising, guests will experience a range of Pilates and other Xponential Fitness classes.

“We’re beyond thrilled to partner with Princess Cruises on our first-ever Club Pilates cruise, which offers our members and those interested in fitness, a unique opportunity to enjoy classes led by top instructors,” said Mike Gray, President of Club Pilates.

The Pilates brand’s classes offer a low-impact, full-body workout with classes that challenge the mind and body. Travelers can participate in Club Pilates’ fitness classes while admiring glaciers, mountains, and the Alaskan landscape.

The fitness experience will allow guests to view Aurora Borealis, the Northern Lights, and participate in a moonlit Glow Flow class, as well as an R&R restorative class for relaxation.

In addition to fitness classes, relaxation experiences, and sightseeing opportunities, travelers can choose from an array of activities, from hiking, canoeing, and ziplining. The Alaska voyage allows guests to whale watch, salmon bake, and tour historical Gold rush towns.

The voyage will also have culinary entertainment and personalized experiences available for all travelers.

Will you be sailing aboard Royal Princess and participating in the Alaska Retreat? Let us know in the comments.