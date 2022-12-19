Over the weekend, Princess Cruises returned to Texas after six years with Ruby Princess. Yesterday, she departed on her inaugural sailing out of Galveston.

In honor of Ruby Princess’s inaugural sail and the brand’s first cruise out of Texas in six years, Princess President John Padgett hosted a maritime plaque exchange with Galveston Port Director Rodger Rees.

“Galveston is an important port for Princess Cruises, and provides an exciting and easy-to-reach option for millions of people living in the southwestern U.S. to enjoy the ultimate in classic cruise vacations marked by our Princess MedallionClass service,” says Padgett. “We appreciate the support of the Port of Galveston and the greater Galveston community for helping make this day possible.”

Ruby Princess Winter Itinerary

The inaugural sail is an 11-day trip to Mexico and the Caribbean.

There will be 16 sailing options for the winter season.

The itinerary includes 5-to-11-day voyages and two 16-day ocean-to-ocean Panama Canal transits between Galveston and San Francisco.

Guests can explore the historic seaside city before or after their cruise experience.

Ruby Princess has a wide range of onboard amenities for guests, such as entertainment and dining options, a luxurious spa, and more, including:

900 balcony cabins

Four pools,

19 passenger decks

1,542 total guests

Kids’ and teens’ centers

Skywalkers Nightclub, Adagio Bar, Crooners Bar, and Speakeasy Cigar Lounge.

Rees shares: “Cruising from Galveston has never been better. Adding the first-class Ruby Princess to our sailing schedule with its enticing itineraries offers our cruise customers yet another spectacular sailing experience. These itineraries are a nice addition to our current ports of call. As the fourth most popular homeport in the U.S., we’re excited to welcome this beautiful ship to Galveston.”

