CRUISE DEAL OF THE WEEK – DECEMBER 16, 2022

We are just days away from all the fun winter holidays! If you need a last-minute gift idea or to treat yourself, we have a cruise for you!

Holland America has changed the game and brought the popular indoor and outdoor sport, pickleball, to all their fleets! But wait, there is more! The brand has introduced a “Time of Your Life” wave offer that includes balcony upgrades, fare discounts, savings of up to 30%, and more!

‘Time of Your Life’ Promotion Benefits

Free Stateroom and Balcony Upgrades: Guests can book a verandah stateroom for the price of an ocean view.

Free Fares for Kids: Kids ages 18 and under traveling as the third and fourth guests in a stateroom can sail on select 2023 and 2024 cruises for free.

Reduced Deposits and Cruise Faire Discounts: Ready to book your next vacation? Gets who book their future cruise or Alaska Cruisetour will receive 50% reduced deposits for the first and second guests in the stateroom. Savings of 30% are also available in the promotion.

Onboard Credit: If you book a trip by January 31, 2023, you will receive $100 per person onboard credit for trips six to nine days. Guests traveling on Alaska Cruisetours will receive $150 per person for cruises 10 to 20 days and $200 per person on cruises 21 days or longer.

Shore Excursions: Guests can receive up to three tours for $100 each, depending on the cruise duration. This includes tours all over the world with active adventures and culinary experiences.

Signature Beverage Package: Enjoy a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, soda, water, coffee, and cocktails with up to 15 drinks per day. Bar service charges are included.

Specialty Dinner: Based on the length of the cruise, guests can indulge in the brand’s specialty dining for up to three nights. Some available restaurants include Pinnacle Grill, Tamarind, and Canaletto.

Wi-Fi Surf Package: Surf the web and check your email and news from your phone. Staying connected at sea just got easier.

If you are looking for the ultimate cruise experience with fun little incentives and perks, be sure to book a cruise with Holland America Line by January 31, 2023. Head to the Holland America Line website to learn more!