Barbara Muckermann Named President and CEO of Silversea Cruises

Today, Royal Caribbean Group has announced some changes in the executive suite and beyond.

Barbara Muckermann, the Chief Commercial Officer of Silversea, will become the cruise line’s next president and CEO and will join Royal Caribbean Group’s Executive Committee. The brand’s current President and CEO, Roberto Martinoli, will assume the role of senior advisor to Royal Caribbean Group President. Together, Muckermann and Martinoli have elevated the brand into becoming a leading luxury cruise line. The two share a personal connection as well as a professional one, being a married couple as well as cruise-industry leaders.

According to Jason Liberty, President, and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, “Roberto has built Silversea Cruises into the category leader that it is today, 11 ships strong with more on the way. He is one of the most innovative and knowledgeable leaders in the maritime industry.

“As senior advisor, Roberto will continue to provide strategic guidance that further cements Royal Caribbean Group’s status as a leader in the travel and hospitality industry. Barbara is the ideal executive to succeed Roberto. Her global perspective and team-first leadership style are a recipe for success for both the Silversea Cruises brand and Royal Caribbean Group.”

Barbara Muckermann’s Background

Barbara has over 25 years of experience in the travel and hospitality industry.

She specializes in creating exclusive high-end vacations.

First joined Silversea Cruises in 2001.

In her current role as Silversea’s Chief Commercial Officer, Muckermann oversees sales, marketing, guest relations, revenue management, and brand strategy.

Muckermann will become the second woman to lead one of Royal Caribbean Group’s three brands. Lisa Lutoff-Perlo has been president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises for the last eight years. Muckermann, in her new role, will oversee all of Silversea’s employees and crew.

“This is an exciting moment for Silversea as we continue to add new ships and return to the Asia market,” Muckermann says. “I am thrilled to build on our achievements under Roberto and focus on growth in the years ahead.”

Roberto Martinoli ‘s Background

Roberto has served as President of Silversea’s since 2016.

During his time with the company, Silversea’s has grown to include 11 ships in her fleet.

Martinolii led the acquisition of the Silver Endeavour ship in 2022.

He was one of the key players in the acquisition of the Crystal Endeavor

To learn more about Royal Caribbean Group’s executive leadership, visit https://www.royalcaribbeangroup.com/about/.





