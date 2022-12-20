Royal Caribbean International has announced year-round and summer Caribbean cruises for the 2024-2025 season for families and explorers of all ages. Travelers can select from eight Royal Caribbean ships that sail to the Caribbean.

A few highlights of the announcement include:

• The newest Royal Caribbean ship, Icon of the Seas, will sail year-round from Miami, Florida, offering Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations

• Symphony of the Seas will set sail from Cape Liberty in Bayonne, New Jersey

• Freedom of the Seas will head over to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

• Harmony of the Seas will call Royal Caribbean’s brand-new net-zero terminal in Galveston, Texas home for the 2024-2025 season.

Guests interested in booking will have over 20 itineraries to choose from, featuring destinations like Roatan, Honduras; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; Falmouth, Jamaica. Other options include some of the company’s private destinations, like Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas and Labadee in Haiti. Most 2024-2025 cruises feature at least one stop at the company’s remote destinations.

The company’s Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas has something for the whole family to enjoy. Adventurers can face the tallest waterslide in North America— 1 of 11 waterslides at Thrill Waterpark. Guests can take their trips to new heights in the Up, Up & Away helium balloon and take a dip in the Caribbean’s largest wave pool. For those looking to chill, travelers can relax at the family-friendly Chill Island or the new adult-only Hideaway Beach, complete with a private pool, cabanas, and breathtaking ocean views.

Cruisers traveling to Labadee, Haiti, will also have many adventure opportunities. The company’s exclusive spot is located on Haiti’s northern coast and is home to the world’s longest overwater zip-line and relaxing sandy beaches. Guests can also explore the country’s culture and traditions with easy access to local shops and artists.

Summer 2024 Caribbean Cruise Highlights:

• Symphony of the Seas— Sailing from Bayonne, New Jersey (Cape Liberty):New Jersey will become Symphony of the Seas’ home for the summer. Symphony of the Seas will offer guests 7-night cruises to The Bahamas. Entertainment on board ranges from performances of the Broadway hit, Hairspray to the tallest slide at sea. Travelers will also experience stops in Royal Caribbean’s exclusive spot, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

• Freedom of the Seas— Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Port Everglades): Freedom of the Seas will sail 7-to-8-night cruises to Western and Eastern Caribbean, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and Southern Caribbean destinations. The Royal Amplified ship includes The Perfect Storm—two high-speed waterslides, Splashaway Bay— an aqua water park for the little ones, Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen, and The Lime & Coconut— a poolside bar onboard. While ashore, travelers can look forward to visiting exclusive destinations like Labadee in Haiti, Maarten’s Philipsburg, and Falmouth, Jamaica.

• Liberty of the Seas— Sailing from Bayonne, New Jersey (Cape Liberty): Liberty of the Seas will sail a mix of 4-night, 5-night, and 9-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean, Bermuda, Canada, and New England. Cruisers can look forward to stops in Halifax, Nova Scotia in Canada, Philipsburg, and Labadee.

• Adventure of the Seas— Sailing from Orlando, Florida (Port Canaveral): Adventure of the Seas will sail a combination of 6-and 8-night vacations to the Southern, Eastern, or Western Caribbean and The Bahamas, featuring stops at Perfect Day at CocoCay, Halifax, Nova Scotia in Canada, Philipsburg, and Labadee. The ship features the FlowRider surf simulator and dual racer waterslides.

• Vision of the Seas—Sailing from Baltimore, Maryland: Vision of the Seas will sail 5- and 9-night cruises throughout the summer season to Bermuda, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, Canada, and New England. During the winter, travelers can choose from 8 nights in The Bahamas or 12 nights cruising in the Southern Caribbean, with stops in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Castries, St. Lucia, Basseterre, and St. Kitts & Nevis.

• Enchantment of the Seas—Sailing from Tampa, Florida: Enchantment of the Seas will offer 7-night Western Caribbean cruises and three 7-night Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay cruises.

Year-round 2024-2025 Caribbean Cruise Highlights:

• Wonder of the Seas— Sailing from Orlando, Florida (Port Canaveral): The world’s largest cruise ship will sail 7-night Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises. Cruisers aboard the newest Oasis Class ship will enjoy fun throughout eight signature neighborhoods. The ship includes The Mason Jar—the cruise line’s first Southern restaurant and the first Suite Neighborhood on any Oasis Class ship. Vacationers will make stops in Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

• Harmony of the Seas— Sailing from Galveston, Texas: From Texas’ newest terminal and the first zero-energy cruising facility, Harmony of the Seas will sail 6-to 8-night Western Caribbean and Perfect Day at CocoCay cruises. The cruise ship features fun across seven neighborhoods, including The Perfect Storm— a trio of multistory waterslides, a nine-story zip line, and twin FlowRider surf simulators. Cruisers can look forward to visiting destinations like Cozumel, Costa Maya, Mexico, and Roatan, Honduras.

