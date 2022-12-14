Royal Caribbean Commits to Sustainable Ships

Royal Caribbean Group has signed an agreement with the Meyer Turku shipyard to bring production of climate-neutral ships to Finland. Together, Royal Caribbean and Finland want to pave the way forward for innovative and sustainable shipbuilding, which they see as key for advancing innovation and strengthening the industry’s ecosystem.

Today, the Finnish government signed the declaration, represented by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment (MEAE) and Meyer Turku Oy.

Jason Liberty, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, says, “Our partners in Finland have helped us deliver some of the world’s most impressive and sustainable ships of their time, including our newest ship debuting in January 2024, Icon of the Seas. This new partnership sets the stage for future innovations and allows us and the maritime industry to continue pursuing sustainability at the highest level.”

The declaration calls for the signatories to:

Prepare a roadmap for the production of climate-neutral ships in Finland. The roadmap is part of the maritime industry’s green transition.

Strengthen the innovation of Meyer Turku, Royal Caribbean Group, and the maritime industry.

Develop new solutions and secure the long-term viability of the maritime industry.

Create a digital demonstration of a climate-neutral ship as part of the sustainable maritime industry development program of the Ministry of Labor and Economy.

Direct and test innovations and technologies on Royal Caribbean Group ships.

Tim Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku Oy, says, “While expertise and interdisciplinary collaboration will always be key to the success of shipbuilding, we recognize the need to continuously evolve and create strategies to reduce carbon emissions toward net zero. This commitment will set us up, as an industry, to innovate and adapt in how we design, build and operate ships. This challenge presents significant opportunities for the Finnish maritime industry to take the lead globally and bring to market new technologies and products.

This new partnership is another step by Royal Caribbean Group to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, the brand’s strategy to decarbonize its operations and reduce carbon intensity.

The latest with Royal Caribbean

On Friday, December 9, 2022, Royal Caribbean’s newest vessel, Icon of the Seas, reached her next phase of construction ahead of her 2024 debut. The assembly began nine months ago at Meyer Turku shipyard and will continue to undergo construction until her January 2024 inaugural sail.

“This new declaration will secure a future in which the maritime industry continues to make strides in our decarbonization goals and economic growth priorities for years to come.”

To learn more about Royal Caribbean Group’s sustainability efforts, visit https://sustainability.rclcorporate.com/.