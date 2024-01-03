Princess Cruises Celebrates 65th Alaska Statehood Anniversary

Throughout the years, Princess Cruises has introduced millions of travelers to Alaska’s beauty and diverse cultural heritage. This year, the state celebrates its 65th anniversary, and Princess Cruise Line will be joining in on the celebrations!

“Alaska’s statehood marked a historic moment in American history, opening doors to a world of opportunities and possibilities, and we salute this very important anniversary,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess. “Princess Cruises has been a proud partner in Alaska’s growth and prosperity, providing unforgettable experiences, contributing to its economy and fostering a deep appreciation for its unique heritage. We look back with pride on the incredible memories we’ve shared with millions of guests who have explored its pristine wilderness, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant communities with us.”

MORE ABOUT THE ANNIVERSARY

Princess Cruises celebrates its 55th anniversary of sailing guests to Alaska in 2024.

The 2024 season runs from May to June.

Seven cruise ships and five Wilderness Lodges cover every part of Alaska.

The 2024 season offers 158 departures on 14 unique itineraries with 17 destinations, including five glacier-viewing experiences on seven ships.

The cruise line’s 55th anniversary season also features 91 visits to Glacier Bay National Park.

Seven-day Inside Passage itineraries, including Glacier Bay National Park, round-trip from Vancouver on Ruby Princess.

More than 20 cruisetours with visits to Denali National Park, Kenai Peninsula, Copper River, Fairbanks, and Anchorage.

Interior room prices begin at $399 per person, and four guests sharing a stateroom can sail for as low as $249 per person. This price covers the entire cruise, including meals and onboard entertainment, and offers exceptional value unmatched elsewhere.

Will you be sailing with Princess Cruises for its 65th anniversary? Let us know in the comments!