Sea Cloud Cruises is offering its biggest Wave Season deal ever!

The Sail the Wave promotion applies to over 100 voyages in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Travelers can save 25% and receive $500 onboard credits on the Sea Cloud Spirit. Upgrades to one-level stateroom categories are also available on the Sea Cloud II and original Sea Cloud. Bookings must be made before February 29, 2024, to take advantage of this promotion.

“North American travelers and travel advisors continue to discover Sea Cloud Cruises authentic tall-ship experiences,” shares Sea Cloud Cruises President Mirell Reyes. “Our new Sail the Wave promotion provides enticing incentives to book a voyage soon and we look forward to welcoming more new guests onboard for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.”

AVAILABLE ITINERARIES

Sea Cloud Spirit

Panama City to Nassau (16 nights): Explore destinations such as Bocas del Toro, Puerto Limon, Isla de Providencia, Guanaja, Belize City, Lighthouse Reef, Cozumel, Progreso, and Nassau. Departure: Feb. 16-March 4, 2024.

Las Palmas/Gran Canaria roundtrip (10 nights): Visit Tenerife, La Gomera, La Palma, Funchal (with an overnight stay), Arrecife/Lanzarote. Departure: March 25-April 4, 2024.

Edinburgh to Hamburg (8 nights): Sail from Edinburgh (Leith) to Hamburg, stopping at Aberdeen, Stavanger, and List/Sylt. Departure: June 27-July 5, 2024.

Sea Cloud II

Malta to Athens (9 nights): Travel from Valletta to Athens, with stops at Syracuse, Fiscardo, Monemvasia, Nauplio, and Syros. Departure: July 1-10, 2024.

Will you be sailing with Sea Cloud Cruises? Let us know in the comments!