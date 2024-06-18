PortMiami Is Now Shore Power Ready

Yesterday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava celebrated the launch of shore power at PortMiami, a system that enables cruise ships to plug into landside electrical power while docked, reducing emissions and noise.

“As Mayor, I vowed to protect our environment; shore power has been my personal dream and initiative. We embarked on this journey in 2021, thanks to an innovative partnership with our major cruise line partners and Florida Power & Light Company,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Shore power is a great example of progress in tourism and clean energy converging. Together, we are creating jobs, expanding our economy, and preparing to meet the dynamic needs of tomorrow.”

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Miami-Dade County and major cruise lines are partnering to provide shore power at five berths in PortMiami, making it the first major port on the U.S. eastern seaboard to offer this capability. By the end of the year, 21 cruise ships will be equipped for shore power, resulting in over 350 vessel calls. Switching to shore power reduces cruise ship emissions by up to 98%. This saves the equivalent of removing 7,500 cars from the road annually.

Miami-Dade County aims to balance economic growth with sustainability at PortMiami, investing $4.2 billion in NetZero initiatives.

“We are committed to being a sustainable global gateway,” said Hydi Webb, PortMiami Director and CEO. “We thank our Mayor, County Commissioners, and port partners for their continued support of our resilience initiatives.”