Oceania Cruises’ Vista Earns Perfect U.S. Health Inspection Score

Oceania Cruises reports that its new ship,Vista, earned a perfect score of 100 on its most recent U.S. Public Health Inspection (U.S.P.H), conducted by the Center for Disease Prevention and Control ( CDC).

The inspection occurred on September 20, 2023, while the ship was in Boston on the third day of its 11-day inaugural U.S.- Canada Cruise.

A perfect score required perfect marks in all areas of U.S.P.H’s Vessel Sanitation Program checklist. The evaluation included checking the galley cleanliness,water supplies in the pool and spas, as well as the proper food handling, preparation, and storage.

These unannounced inspections occur twice yearly and are required for any ship with ports in the U.S.

“We couldn’t be prouder to achieve a perfect 100 in the United States Public Health inspection for our luxurious new ship, Vista,” commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “Everyone on board works hard each and every day to ensure the highest of standards are reached. A score of 100 carries considerable magnitude, and we applaud the entire crew and officers aboard Vista for this stellar achievement.”

Vista launches this fall with its first sailings in New England and Canada before setting southward with winter itineraries taking guests to Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean from her homeport of Miami.

by Kashaf Rashid