Carnival Cruise Line Opens Bookings for 2025 Western Caribbean Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line has announced the cruise line’s Carnival Legend will join Carnival Dream, Carnival Breeze, and Carnival Jubilee at the Port of Galveston for Western Caribbean sailings in 2025! Bookings for Western Caribbean cruises open today!

“Carnival Legend’s deployment in Galveston strengthens our already robust portfolio of sailings from Texas, adding more variety to the offered itineraries, as well as another ship choice, and more opportunities for cruises to Mexico and other Western Caribbean that fit any vacation length,” said Fred Stein, Carnival’s Vice President of Revenue Planning and Deployment

Cruising with Carnival Legend in 2025 and 2026

Western Caribbean: Carnival Legend will offer short and long cruises in 2025 and 2026. Five-day sailing journeys visit Cozumel and Progreso, Mexico. Cozumel is one of Carnival’s most popular destinations, featuring eight four-day weekend getaways! Newly available 10-day itineraries visit exotic destinations in various ports of call such as Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Mahogany Bay, Roatan; Belize and Cozumel, Mexico. Eight-day Christmas sailings begin on December 18, 2025, in Mahogany Bay, Roatan, Belize, Costa Maya, and Cozumel, Mexico.

Panama Canal: Before moving to Galveston, Carnival Legend will sail a 16-day Carnival Journeys cruise departing from San Francisco on Oct. 6, 2025. The ship will visit Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Puntarenas, Costa Rica and then transit to the Panama Canal to sail to Cartagena, Colombia. Afterwards, Carnival Legend will arrive in Galveston. The second 14-day Carnival Journeys cruise sets sail round trip from Galveston and departs on Feb. 2, 2026. It visits Montego Bay, Jamaica; Aruba; Curacao; Cartagena, Colombia; Colon (Panama Canal), Panama; Limon, Costa Rica and Cozumel. Three 10-day Panama Canal cruises depart on October 27 and December 8, 2025, and March 16, 2026.

Visit the Carnival Cruise Line website to book your Western Caribbean Cruise today!

By Adalyn Dugas