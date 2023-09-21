Two New Hydrogen Powered Ships to Join Explora Journeys Fleet

Today, Explora Journeys confirmed two hydrogen-powered ships will join the fleet from shipbuilder Fincantieri.

This deal completes Explora Journeys’ €3.5 billion investment in six new luxury ships. By 2028, two confirmed additions to the fleet will be completed. The ships, Explora V and Explora VI, come with new state-of-the-art energy efficiency measures capable of using alternative fuels, which consist of bio and synthetic gas and methanol.

“With Explora Journeys we have created a luxury brand that has been successful at redefining luxury at sea,” said Pierfranceso Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division at MSC Group. “We are seeing continued growth in the luxury segment and the investment in these two new ships shows our commitment to continue to grow within this sector as well as to invest in ships of the future. Together with Fincantieri we will study the newest technology that the world has to offer and continue with our commitment to introduce these technologies to drive efficiencies across the whole spectrum of ship performance. And of course we will continue to deliver the very best luxury travel experience, immersing our guests in the ocean state of mind with a sustainable soul,” said Vago.

In the future, the Cruise Division will work with Fincantieri to equip the ships with technologies such as carbon capture, and advanced waste management systems.

Energy Efficient Solutions for Explora Journeys

All six ships in Explora Journeys’ fleet will be equipped with the latest environmental and marine technologies, and the cruise line pledges to lead advancements in environmentally friendly technology by planning to reach net zero-carbon emissions by 2050.

The cruise line will eliminate carbon emissions on its two newest ships using liquid hydrogen with fuel cells for hotel operations in port. This will help to eliminate carbon emissions while engines are switched off. With containment systems, the ships will also feature a new generation of LNG engines that will further tackle the issue of methane slip.

Explora Journeys’ newest additions will use LNG, one of the world’s cleanest marine fuels. The fuel is expected to accelerate the transition to decarbonization of international shipping. It substantially reduces pollutant emissions and plays a key role in mitigating climate change, offering up to a 20 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Further environmental benefits are expected following the availability of synthetic LNG.

Expected Service Dates for New Ships

Explora II is expected to enter service and operate in the Mediterranean Sea until April 2025. The ship will spend the autumn in North America and the winter in the Caribbean Sea. She will sail during spring 2024 off the U.S. West Coast and Hawaii before returning to Europe in summer 2024 for a series of journeys in the Mediterranean Sea.

Explora III began construction with a steel-cutting ceremony on September 6, 2023. Explora III will enter service in the summer of 2026.

By Adalyn Dugas