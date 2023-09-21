Cunard Shares Partnership With British Film Institute For Queen Anne

In anticipation of the launch of their latest ship, Queen Anne, Cunard has forged an exclusive three-year partnership with the British Film Institute (BFI), creating a unique opportunity for cinema enthusiasts to enjoy films on the outdoor screen in The Pavilion aboard the new ship!

“We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with the British Film Institute, with our shared dedication to providing immersive experiences aligning perfectly,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard. “We’re hugely proud of our long-standing affiliation with the silver screen, with some of Hollywood’s biggest names having sailed in style with Cunard – from Charlie Chaplin to Meryl Streep. As the first cruise line to host an on board film premiere with the launch of The Greatest Showman on Queen Mary 2 in 2017, we are incredibly passionate about the power of timeless storytelling. We have dedicated spaces for film enthusiasts across the fleet, and our new ship Queen Anne will boast even more big screen experiences for guests. Together with the BFI, we’ll strive to create unparalleled and unforgettable moments for film lovers.”

ABOUT THE PAVILION

The Pavilion is located on the top deck of Queen Anne.

The BFI will showcase a monthly roster of 10 must-see films on the cinematic LED screen, with the added convenience of in-room screenings for guests.

The Pavilion features a versatile design, with a unique glass dome roof that can retract during warmer weather.

The space’s height and brightness have been optimized by adding a sleek arched steel frame that extends upwards and aft, creating the new Wellness Studio.

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Cunard will be a main sponsor of the 67th BFI London Film Festival, in partnership with American Express. The event runs from October 4 to 15, 2023, as well as in 2024 and 2025.

On October 11, 2023, patrons will attend the European debut of The Holdovers at the Cunard Gala at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. Developed by renowned director Alexander Payne, The Holdovers is a new American comedy-drama associated with Universal Pictures and Focus Features.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside Cunard on this partnership and are incredibly thankful for their support of the BFI and the BFI London Film Festival,” said Francesca Vinti, BFI Executive Director of Fundraising and Enterprise. “We are excited to be able to reach audiences in new inventive ways with amazing films and look forward to collaborating with Cunard over the next three years.”