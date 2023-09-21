Oceania Cruises Shares Seven New 2025 Summer Sailings

Oceania Cruises has shared seven new summer 2025 sailings aboard Regatta, visiting French Polynesia and Hawaii! Get ready to book your vacation starting October 4, 2023!

The available itineraries depart in August and return in October, giving guests the perfect sunshine, pleasant temperatures, and lower humidity!

“At Oceania Cruises, we offer a captivating array of sailings in French Polynesia and Hawaii, charting lesser-known coastlines and taking travelers to boutique ports and off-the-beaten-track islands thanks to our small, luxurious ships,” commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “One of the highlights of these parts of the world is undoubtedly the food. Whether you’re exploring Bora Bora and Nuku Hiva or Nawiliwili and Hilo, the flavors of these islands are meant to be savored and enjoyed just as much as the spectacular scenery.”

MORE ABOUT THE 2025 SAILINGS

Polynesian Dreams:

Date: August 1, 2025 or September 15, 2025.

Duration: 15 days

Depart from Honolulu to Papeete, visiting Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Lahaina, Kailua-Kona, Hilo, Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa, Raiatea, Bora Bora and Papeete.

Tahitian Legends:

Date: August 16 and 26, and September 5, 2025.

Duration: 10 days

Depart from Papeete to Papeete, visiting Papeete, Moorea, Fakarava, Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa, Bora Bora, and Raiatea.

Divine Pacific Oases:

Date: September 30, 2025.

Duration: 15 days

Depart from Honolulu to Papeete aboard Regatta, visiting Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Kahului, Kailua-Kona, Hilo, Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa, Raiatea, Bora Bora and Papeete.

Song of Polynesia:

Date: October 15, 2025.

Duration: 18 days

Depart from Papeete to Los Angeles aboard Regatta, visiting Papeete, Moorea, Rangiroa, Nuku Hiva, Hilo, Lahaina, Honolulu, Nawiliwili, and Los Angeles.

RELATED: EMBARKING ON A LUXURY VOYAGE: MY FIRST OCEANIA CRUISE ADVENTURE

ALL ABOUT THE FOOD

While visiting French Polynesia and Hawaii, be sure to try the exotic dishes and delicious delicacies such as poisson cru, French Polynesia’s version of ceviche, The mahi mahi burger and a mai tai at Bloody Mary’s in Bora Bora, and kalua pork a Hawaiian slow roasting pork.

Will you be sailing with Oceania Cruises in 2025? Let us know in the comments!