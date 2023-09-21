Brightline Orlando Station Partners Revealed

Brightline and Mears Transportation have shared their latest partnership just in time for the Orlando Station’s first day of operations tomorrow, September 22, 2023!

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Brightline+ service will now include Mears Transportation, allowing travelers to plan and book an entire trip in one transaction.

Brightline guests can access exclusive discounts when booking via the company’s preferred partnership with Avis Car Rental.

Powered by Mears Transportation, the Brightline+ Shared Connect Shuttle and Luxury Private Ride have been introduced to enable guests to extend their journey to and from the Orlando International Airport’s Brightline train station.

The reservation process allows guests to book the ride during the booking process or closer to the travel dates by modifying the trip.

Guests will then receive a reservation confirmation from Mears, which provides an overview of vital travel details such as pickup location, driver details, and vehicle identification.

“Last mile connectivity is an integral piece of the travel experience for our guests, Mears is the respected transportation leader in Central Florida and will be a valuable partner delivering our Brightline+ service in Orlando,” said Michael Lefevre, vice president of operations for Brightline. “Mears Transportation is familiar to Orlando travelers and a brand that aligns seamlessly with the level of hospitality our guests know and love.”

BRIGHTLINE+ TAKES ORLANDO

BRIGHTLINE+’s Shared Connect Shuttles Powered by Mears Is Florida-themed effortless transportation to and from the Orlando International Airport and the Walt Disney World Resorts. The shuttle service offers access to over 25 top resorts, and prices for adult fares start at a mere $16 for a one-way journey and child fares at $13. Children ages three and below ride for free.

BRIGHTLINE+ presents Luxury Private Rides Powered by Mears. The rides are private rides allowing guests to arrive in style at their Orlando destination in premium sedans, plush SUVs, and adaptable vans. Rates start from $63 per vehicle.

BRIGHTLINE+ AROUND SOUTH FLORIDA

Fixed Route Shuttles: Offering a convenient shuttle service from Brightline MiamiCentral and Fort Lauderdale Stations, the route includes complimentary shuttles to and from the Aventura Mall at Brightline Aventura Station.

Airport Shuttles: The timely pickup and drop-off of guests at Miami International Airport (MIA) and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL) is a flat rate of $10 per person, payable upon boarding shuttles. The Live Airport Connector portal can track shuttle status in real-time.

Neighborhood Electric Vehicles powered by Circuit: The brand’s complimentary, all-electric, walk-up, first-and-last-mile shuttle services are available around stations and other downtown areas in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami.

Special Event Shuttles: Brightline provides complimentary direct shuttle services to select events and games, such as the Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Inter Miami, and Miami Dolphins.

Transportation Rentals: Rentals include scooter, BrightBike, and CitiBike rentals, all vailable at all South Florida stations.

Avis Car Rentals: The rental service is now available in Orlando. Guests can rent a car upon arrival at Terminal C.

“As an Orlando-based company, we are excited to welcome Brightline to Orlando and the Brightline guests traveling to and from the Orlando Station,” said Rebecca K Horton, COO – Mears Transportation Group. “What a great addition to the Orlando area, connecting people between South and Central Florida! Brightline guests will have the opportunity to use Mears Luxury & Mears Connect services, pending their destination. We are grateful for the partnership with Brightline, and our team is eager to get started.”

BRIGHTLINE+ UBER

The Brightline app or website allows reserving Rides during the train booking process.

Premium ticket holders are eligible for complimentary private rides within a five-mile radius of all Brightline South Florida stations, including Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.

HOW TO BUY ORLANDO STATION TICKETS

Purchase Brightline Orlando tickets through March 2024!

A one-way SMART fare starts at $79 for adults and $39 for kids.

Groups with four or more individuals can automatically save an extra 25% on Smart fares.

PREMIUM fair starts at $149. This package includes access to a PREMIUM lounge, priority boarding, checked luggage, and complimentary snacks and beverages throughout your journey.

Visit the Brightline website now to buy your tickets and prepare for a memorable journey!