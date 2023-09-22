Brightline Orlando Station Officially Opens

Today is the official commencement of Brightline’s passenger rail service, which will connect Orlando and Miami!

MORE ABOUT THE DAY

The inauguration of Brightline’s passenger rail service from Orlando was commemorated at the Brightline Orlando station in the presence of esteemed guests, including CEO Mike Reininger, Founder Wes Edens, and President Patrick Goddard.

Mayor Buddy Dyer of Orlando welcomed attendees on the platform and presented Wes Edens with the Key to the City, alongside other executives from Brightline. Notable officials, like those from the Federal Railroad Administration, Florida Department of Transportation, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, and Central Florida Expressway Authority, were also present to welcome the first train.

Brightline covers a distance of approximately 235 miles between Miami and Orlando, taking a minimum of three hours to up to 3.5 hours based on the number of stops at South Florida stations.

