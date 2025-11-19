Norwegian Luna Launches “Rocket Man” and “HIKO” Shows

In March 2026, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) will debut two new shows on the all-new Norwegian Luna: “Rocket Man: A Celebration of Elton John,” a hit-filled tribute to the music legend, and the mixed reality production “HIKO.” Both were developed by NCL’s award-winning Creative Studios in Tampa, Florida, and are designed to entertain a wide range of guests, from music fans to multigenerational families.

“Norwegian Cruise Line has a proud history of revolutionizing entertainment at sea—from pioneering Broadway-caliber onboard productions to continuously creating original, only-on-NCL experiences,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “As a lifelong music fan, I’m especially excited to celebrate the work of Elton John, an icon whose influence spans generations, with a show that is as dynamic and unforgettable as the artist himself. With Norwegian Luna, we’re building on that tradition by delivering spectacular new productions and immersive programming designed to surprise and delight our guests.”

Norwegian Luna will also feature LunaTique, an adults-only show for guests 21 and older, and “Syd Norman’s Presents: A Tribute to Eagles.” Two reimagined deck parties, Island Nights™ and Latin LIVE!, will bring even more fun to evenings on the ship.

More About the Shows

Rocket Man: A Celebration of Elton John

This electrifying concert-style show features powerhouse vocals, choreography, and costumes that reflect Elton John’s iconic style. Grand pianos, vibrant LED visuals, and archival footage immerse guests in his music. The creative team includes talent behind the Big Game Halftime Show, Cirque du Soleil®, and global music tours.

HIKO: Innovation Meets Wonder

A sci-fi show blending 3D mapping, multi-sensory visuals, and an original score exclusive to NCL. Guests can meet HIKO, the show’s character, around the ship. Four elite gymnasts perform gravity-defying acts in striking sci-fi costumes.

Sea of Discovery! An Under-the-Sea Festival

Kids can explore an interactive underwater adventure with glow games, whimsical costumes, and hands-on activities.

LunaTique – Adults-Only Nightlife

LunaTique brings Las Vegas-style energy with neon lights, signature cocktails, and pop-inspired performances. Classic circus acts are reimagined with edgy, modern costumes.

Other Entertainment

Guests can also enjoy “Syd Norman’s Presents: A Tribute to Eagles™,” upgraded nightlife at the Syd Norman’s Pour House with Live Band Karaoke and a ‘90s set, and evening shows in a Vegas-style Luna Theater, including the Norwegian Luna Eclipse Party™ and Planetdisco.

Deck Parties

Island Nights™ brings island vibes with a modern pop twist.

Latin LIVE!™ heats up the pool deck with live music and dance performances.

“Creating the entertainment lineup for Norwegian Luna has been an incredible and fulfilling journey,” said Bryan White, vice president of entertainment production. “From tribute concerts to original productions, our lineup has something for all ages and promises unforgettable experiences for everyone aboard.”

Norwegian Luna Inaugural Season

Starting April 2026, Norwegian Luna will sail seven-day Caribbean cruises to destinations including Roatan, Honduras; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Harvest Caye, Belize; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas. Great Stirrup Cay will debut the six-acre Great Tides Waterpark with 19 waterslides, cliffside jumps, a dynamic river, swim-up bars, a heated pool, and expanded cabanas.

From April to October 2027, Norwegian Luna will offer four- and seven-day cruises to Bermuda from New York, including overnight stays and activities like catamaran rides, cave dives, and sunset cruises.

For more information or to book, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784), or visit ncl.com.