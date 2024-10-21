MSC World America to Introduce New Dining Experiences

Today, MSC Cruises announced that MSC World America will dock in Miami next April!

The ship will feature new sports bar and comedy club concepts, enhanced bar and lounge options, and revamped Sweet Temptations to elevate its food and beverage offerings. Additionally, MSC World America will be the first ship to offer seven distinct districts, allowing guests of all ages to choose their vacation adventures and maximize their time on board.

Neil Palomba, Executive Vice President of Operations, MSC Cruises USA, said: “MSC World America offered us a great opportunity to look at the amazing slate of bars and lounges we developed for her sister ship—MSC World Europa—and update them to make sure we’re delivering everything our guests want in the American market. For some venues, we’re overhauling menus with upscale cocktails, more bourbons, gin from craft American distilleries and new American-Style beers to ensure everyone can find what they like. Plus, the fan-favorite Sweet Temptations will be even sweeter. Other venues are entirely new, like The Loft, which brings a comedy club to the fleet for the first time, and the All-Stars Sports Bar, which we believe is easily the best place to watch your favorite team at sea. We can’t wait for our guests to see everything we have in store for them.”

DINING HIGHLIGHTS

BARS & LOUNGES

NEW! All-Stars Sports Bar: Located in the Promenade district, this venue features wings and sliders, bar games like interactive darts and digital shuffleboard, and a terrace with ocean views for sporting events.

NEW! The Loft: An adults-only venue in the Terraces district offering comedy shows, dueling pianos, and karaoke nights, perfect for continuing the evening after dinner.

Elixir – Mixology Bar: A stylish bar focusing on handcrafted cocktails, particularly bourbon-based drinks. Guests can enjoy pre-dinner drinks or nightcaps while overlooking the ocean in the Terraces district.

Masters of the Seas: A British-style pub in the Terraces district with live music and MSC Cruises’ second microbrewery at sea, offering signature beers crafted to American tastes and Cervecería La Tropical options.

The Gin Project: A bar featuring 20 craft gins from American and Canadian distilleries, offering classic botanical cocktails and the option for guests to create their drinks using a vintage shaker.

Coffee Emporium: A modern coffee house serving high-quality coffee beans and a range of brewing styles, including French, Italian, Turkish, and Moroccan.

SWEET TREATS

Sweet Temptations: Located in the Promenade district, this spot offers handcrafted crazy-shakes, Venchi chocolates, gelato, self-serve frozen yogurt, ice cream bars, crepes, waffles, donuts, and assorted candies.

Jean Philippe Chocolat & Café: A chocolate haven where guests can enjoy candies and create custom chocolate bars by award-winning chocolatier Jean-Philippe Maury.

MSC World America will debut in April 2025 and operate from PortMiami in the Caribbean. To learn more about the ship, click here.