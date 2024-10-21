First Steel Cut for Seven Seas Prestige

Regent Seven Seas Cruises started construction on Seven Seas Prestige today with a steel-cutting ceremony at the Fincantieri-Marghera shipyard in Venice, Italy.

“Seven Seas Prestige represents a new era for Regent Seven Seas Cruises as we once again elevate standards in ultra luxury, all-inclusive vacations,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We are delighted to continue our long-established relationship with Fincantieri, a storied name in shipbuilding. This talented team will deliver a ship that transcends luxury, exuding elegance and refinement, while radiating sophistication in every way, from bow to stern.”

Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Patrik Dahlgren, Executive Vice President of Vessel Operations, Francesco Semeraro, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations for Regent Seven Seas, and Alberico Trivellone, Senior Vice President of Newbuild and Refurbishment at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd attended the ceremony. Additionally, Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division, and Marco Lunardi, Shipyard Director of the Marghera yard, represented Fincantieri.

MORE ABOUT SEVEN SEAS PRESTIGE

Seven Seas Prestige, built by Fincantieri, can accommodate 850 guests, providing one of the highest space-to-guest ratios in the cruise industry.

The ship is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

She will be the first of two Prestige-Class ships, Regent’s first new ship class in ten years, following the successful Explorer-Class ships launched in 2016, 2020, and 2023.

The ship will feature innovations like a redesigned Regent Suite, new accommodations, and enhanced dining options.

Guests will enjoy unlimited shore excursions, gourmet dining, fine wines and spirits, daily replenished in-suite liquor and mini-bar, entertainment, spa access, unlimited WiFi, valet laundry, and gratuities, all included in the All-Inclusive Cruise Fare.

Guests can opt for the Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare, which includes flights in their preferred class (first, business, premium economy, or economy), airport-to-ship transfers, and exclusive Blacklane private chauffeur service.

“We are proud to partner with Regent Seven Seas Cruises on what will be a revolutionary ship for the ultra-luxury cruise industry,” said Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division. “With our long history of building first-class vessels and Regent’s heritage in delivering unrivaled luxury travel experiences, we are excited to begin work on Seven Seas Prestige.”

