MSC Cruises’ MSC World Europa Starts Its First Summer Season

MSC Cruises’ MSC World Europa started its first summer season in the Mediterranean this week. The ship is MSC Cruises’ largest ship, and the company’s first to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). The ship is also the world’s highest performing large cruise ship in terms of CO2eq emissions per passenger.

“MSC World Europa’s innovative environmental and marine technologies represent a major step forward on our journey towards meeting our target of net-zero emissions by 2050, and it offers a glimpse at our future in the U.S. as we move toward bringing MSC World America into service in 2025,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA.

In addition, guests sailing this summer in the Mediterranean will enjoy the World Promenade, immersive restaurants, diverse entertainment options and MSC Cruises’ largest kids’ area.

RELATED: MSC Cruises’ MSC Euribia Brings New Dining Experiences To The High Seas

LNG and fuel cell technology

MSC World Europa will use LNG, the cleanest marine fuel available, on voyages throughout the summer. LNG greatly mitigates local air pollution, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 20 percent in comparison to other marine fuels.

MSC World Europa is the first cruise ship to use solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology powered by LNG. When the two are used together, efficient energy is created without producing nitrogen oxide, sulfur oxide or fine particle emissions. SOFC is also compatible with other low carbon fuels like green methanol, ammonia, liquid hydrogen and bio or synthetic LNG.

“The efficiency to date — measured in terms of the energy we can generate from the same unit of fuel — is well above that of an internal combustion engine and has exceeded our expectations,” said Linden Coppell, Vice President of Sustainability & ESG at MSC Cruises. “MSC Cruises is actively involved in several different research initiatives and partnerships that all share the common objective of accelerating the transition toward a net-zero future.”

MSC World Europa ’s Other Sustainable Features

MSC World Europa has shore power plug-in connectivity to reduce emissions at ports.

The ship features an advanced wastewater treatment system that meets the world’s highest regulatory standards.

MSC World Europa has a team dedicated to waste management protocols, separating waste recycling.

The ship features an underwater radiated noise management system to reduce disturbances to marine life.

Entertainment, dining, and fun on MSC World Europa

The World Promenade:

Features a 350-foot-long outdoor space where guests can shop, dine and relax. Guests can access The Venom Drop @ The Spiral, the longest dry slide at sea, or check out the World Galleria.

Culinary Experiences:

Guests will have a choice of 20 bars and lounges as well as 13 dining venues.

The ship features Chef’s Garden Kitchen, a collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Nicklaus Ekstedt and MSC Cruises that features fresh ingredients from the farm and sea.

MSC World Europa also has the brand’s first onboard microbrewery, created in partnership with Teo Musso, brewmaster of Italian craft and farm brewery Birra Baladin.

Entertainment Options:

Guests can enjoy three new concert-style shows in the Luna Park Arena.

The World Theatre will host five new full-scale theater productions.

Passengers can participate in four themed experiences in the Panorama Lounge.

Pop-up live shows will happen throughout the ship.

Kids’ Area:

MSC World Europa ’s has the largest children’s area in the fleet, featuring an 8,000 square foot interior space developed in collaboration with LEGO and Chicco for kids of all ages.

Entertainment for kids and teens also includes game and talent shows.

Leisure and wellness:

MSC World Europa has seven swimming pools and 13 hot tubs for travelers who want to splash in the pool or relax in the hot tub.

MSC Yacht Club for Premium Cruising:

This new yacht club features more public space, including expanded outdoor areas and new suites.

Public space includes a beautiful sun deck and two new spacious Owner-Suites with key-card exclusivity.

MSC World Europa will welcome guests this summer season for voyages in the Mediterranean Sea, providing guests with exciting 7-night itineraries calling at the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina, as well as Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain, and Marseille in France.

Will you be traveling on the MSC World Europa? Let us know in the comments!

By Lily Ogburn