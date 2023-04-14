Carnival Cruise Line Announces Carnival Venezia Leadership Team

Carnival Cruise Line announced its appointed senior officers and entertainment team leaders for the brand’s newest ship, Carnival Venezia, on April 14, 2023.

The ship’s senior officers are Captain Claudio Cupisti, Chief Engineer Cesare Boldrini and Hotel Director Karl Hallberg. Entertainment on the fleet’s 25th ship will be handled by Entertainment Director Milena Krivokapic and Cruise Director Marques “MarQ” Matthias.

“It’s key for us to build strong teams who can ensure the success of our new ships and their crew members,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We’re fortunate to have some of the most experienced mariners in the cruise industry coming together to make Carnival Venezia feel right at home, for our guests, as part of the Carnival fleet.”

RELATED: Carnival Cruise Line Has Three Ships Repositioning For Alaska and Europe Seasons

Carnival Venezia ’s Senior Officers

Captain Claudio Cupisti:

Started with Carnival in 1989, bringing over 30 years of experience to the Carnival Venezia .

Originally from Viareggio, Italy, and has worked on 20 Carnival Cruise Line ships.

Chief Engineer Cesare Boldrini:

Started at Carnival Cruise Line as an engine cadet in 1995.

Has led multiple engineering times as chief engineer since 2011.

Originally from La Spezia, Italy and has worked on many Carnival ships over the years.

Hotel Director Karl Hallberg:

Has served as the hotel director on 10 Carnival ships since first starting with Carnival Cruise Line for six years.

Originally from Sweden, and has much experience with Carnival Cruise Line hospitality.

Carnival Venezia ’s Entertainment Leaders

Entertainment Director Milena Krivokapic:

Has loved cruising since watching boats dock in Montenegro as a child.

Started at Carnival as a photo host in 2015, installing digital photo galleries.

Began her career with Carnival Entertainment as a content manager in 2018, and recently led the Entertainment team on the Carnival Horizon.

Cruise Director Marques “MarQ” Matthias:

Joined the Carnival Cruise Line Fun Squad after taking his first cruise in 2015.

Became a cruise director in 2016 and has been leading entertainment on Carnival ships ever since.

Carnival Venezia Highlights

Carnival Venezia will feature a Carnival Fun Italian Style, combining Carnival’s signature entertainment with the ship’s Italian theme. The 5,000-guest ship will begin year-round cruising from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal on June 15, 2023. Prior to its year-round voyages, Carnival Venezia will make a Transatlantic crossing during a 15-day Carnival Journeys cruise beginning in Barcelona, Spain on May 29, 2023.

Will you be traveling on Carnival Venezia? Let us know in the comments!

By Lily Ogburn