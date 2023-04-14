Princess Cruises Celebrates Coronation of King Charles III

Princess Cruises has announced several events aboard Sky Princess and Regal Princess to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III next month.

These events include a live stream of ‘The Coronation Service at Westminister’ and ‘The Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle’ on a 300-square-foot ‘Movies Under the Stars’ jumbotron available aboard both ships, according to the release. There will also be a replication of the ‘The Biggest Street Party’ on the top deck of the ships.

Other Coronation Events

Both ships will serve various dishes and British favorites at a ‘Royal Afternoon Tea’ event, such as Victoria sponge cake. There will also be Pimms and strawberries on the top deck. In addition, guests can find other British fares like fish and chips, sausage rolls, and trifles in the World Fresh Marketplace.

Grant Harrold, the former butler of the King, a leading etiquette expert, royal commentator, and broadcaster, will also give several talks. He will be available on Regal Princess from May 3, 2023, to May 5, 2023, then aboard Sky Princess between May 6, 2023, to May 13, 2023.

Guests will also be encouraged to wear Royal red, white, and blue for a dress-up night in the Piazza aboard both ships, decorated with banners and buntings in the Royal colors.

Princess Cruises Has Itineraries Designed Around the Coronation

Guests aboard Regal Princess will stop in Holyhead in Wales on May 6, 2023, and experience the historical coronation “in a part of the UK that has strong ties with the King,” according to the release. The full itinerary includes an eight-night cruise to Ireland and Scotland, with port of calls at Portland, Guernsey, Cork, Greenock (for Glasgow), and Holyhead. Regal Princess departs on April 30, 2023, and Princess Plus all-inclusive fares start at £999 per person.

Sky Princess guests will have exclusive Coronation-themed entertainment events such as a ‘Royal Variety Show’ that will have a tribute to Elton John in the Princess Theatre. Guests can also test their knowledge of the Royals in a ‘Royal Trivia’ in Princess Live!. These events are part of a seven-night cruise to Spain and France with stops at Guernsey, La Rochelle, Bilbao, and La Coruna. Sky Princess departs on May 6, 2023, and all-inclusive fares start from £949 per person.

All-inclusive Princess Plus Fare includes the line’s ‘Plus’ drinks package, unlimited fresh juices/smoothies, two daily premium deserts, two Xponetial fitness classes, MedallionNew Wi-fI, and crew appreciation, according to the release.

Will you witness King Charles III’s ascension to the throne with Princess Cruises?

By Niko Balkaran