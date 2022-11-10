One of the world’s premier river cruise lines, Amawaterways is poised for a big 2023! Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Founder and Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff caught up with the cruise line’s Chief Marketing Officer Janet Bava to talk about what the line has in store for cruisers ready to get back on board!

While the line is known for its European river cruise itineraries, Janet Bava wanted us to know that the cruise line offers a number of other unique and exciting sailings in regions all over the world. The line is currently building a second ship for sailings on Egypt’s famed Nile River and after more than two years on pause, are returning to operation on the Mekong River through Vietnam and Cambodia.

We also learned about a new seven river journey spanning 46 nights that’s coming next year! Check out the video for more details!

Have you ever cruised with Amawaterways? Let us know in the comments!