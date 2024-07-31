Holland America Line Unveils 2026 Europe Season

Holland America Line has opened bookings for its 2026 Europe season!

The season features four ships offering Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Canary Islands, and transatlantic cruises lasting seven to 42 days.

Exploring the Mediterranean

Sail aboard Oosterdam in the Mediterranean on seven—to 14-day itineraries from five ports: Lisbon, Portugal; Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Barcelona, Spain; Civitavecchia (Rome); and Trieste (Venice), Italy.

Travelers can also combine these itineraries into 28 Collectors’ Voyages lasting 14 to 27 days, with up to 21 days sailing without repeating ports.

“There’s so much to see throughout the Mediterranean region and by creating itineraries from multiple homeports we’re giving our guests the opportunity to explore more ports and countries in an exciting way we haven’t offered before. The range of options we’ve put together really allows travelers to choose their own, ideal Mediterranean adventure,” said Paul Grigsby, Holland America Line’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment. “Further, we made sure to listen to guest feedback when crafting these itineraries: We’ve included some of our most requested calls, including Sicily and Portofino — two of 11 ports of call in Italy. And for the first time in over 15 years, we’re returning to St. Tropez, France.”

NORTHERN EUROPE

Two Pinnacle-Class ships, Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam, will explore Northern Europe from their homeport in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Nieuw Statendam will return to Dover, England, in 2026, offering roundtrip itineraries for select sailings from the U.K.

The 2026 offerings feature popular options like more seven-day cruises to Norway’s fjords and open-jaw sailings between Reykjavik, Iceland, and Rotterdam.

Guests can also choose from “14-Day Baltic and Scandinavian Capitals” cruises, including overnight or late-night stays in Oslo and visits to Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Denmark.

This season, Holland America Line will introduce four new ports in Northern Europe: Aberdeen, Scotland; Kalundborg, Denmark; Odda, Norway, on Rotterdam; and Portsmouth, England, on Nieuw Statendam.

“We’re excited to see both Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam returning to homeport in our historic home. Aboard the two ships, guests can experience over 80 ports across 20 countries, as far west as the Canary Islands in Spain, and as far east as Finland and the Baltic States,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “And for guests seeking a longer visit to see sites like Dover Castle, the famous White Cliffs or London, they can choose to embark in Dover on a dozen of Nieuw Statendam’s itineraries.”

2026 Europe cruising season highlights

Celestial Cruises: The season will feature six special celestial-themed cruises, including three eclipse cruises, two Northern Lights cruises, and one summer solstice Arctic Circle crossing.

July 18, 2026: 35-Day Voyage of the Vikings: Solar Eclipse (Legendary Voyage) aboard Zuiderdam, roundtrip from Boston, Massachusetts.

July 25, 2026: 28-Day Scandinavian Solar Eclipse with Greenland and Scotland (Legendary Voyage) aboard Nieuw Statendam, roundtrip from Dover, England, or Rotterdam.

August 9, 2026: 13-Day Mediterranean Solar Eclipse with an overnight stop in Barcelona aboard Oosterdam, sailing from Lisbon, Portugal, to Piraeus (Athens), Greece.

October 4, 2026: 14-Day Arctic Journey and Northern Lights aboard Rotterdam, from Rotterdam to Amsterdam, Netherlands.

October 17, 2026: 14-Day Arctic Journey and Northern Lights aboard Nieuw Statendam, roundtrip from Rotterdam.

June 13, 2026: 14-Day Arctic Circle Crossing: North Cape Solstice aboard Nieuw Statendam, roundtrip from Dover or Rotterdam.

11 Departure Cities

– Rotterdam and Amsterdam, Netherlands

– Barcelona, Spain

– Boston, Massachusetts

– Civitavecchia (Rome) and Trieste (Venice), Italy

– Dover, England

– Lisbon, Portugal

– Piraeus (Athens), Greece

– Reykjavik, Iceland

– Fort Lauderdale, Florida

12 Overnight Ports

– Alexandria, Egypt

– Alta and Oslo, Norway

– Barcelona, Spain

– Civitavecchia (Rome), Naples, and Trieste (Venice), Italy

– Greenock (Glasgow), Scotland

– Haifa, Israel

– Istanbul, Turkey

– South Queensferry (Edinburgh), Scotland

– Valletta, Malta

9 Late-Evening Departure Cities

– Ålesund and Trondheim, Norway

– Alexandria, Egypt

– Belfast, Northern Ireland

– Civitavecchia (Rome)

– Greenock (Glasgow)

– Dubrovnik, Croatia

– Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

– Istanbul

– Kiel (Hamburg) and Warnemünde (Berlin), Germany

– Liverpool, England

– Mykonos and Rhodes, Greece

– Reykjavik

– Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands

– South Queensferry (Edinburgh)

– St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada

– Tallinn, Estonia

Canary Islands Itineraries

Nieuw Statendam will visit the Canary Islands on two itineraries:

13-Day Canary Island Enchantment departing April 18 from Rotterdam.

14-Day Canary Island Enchantment departing October 3 from Rotterdam.

Both itineraries include ports of call in Madeira, Portugal, and England and offer roundtrip options from Dover.

Transatlantic Cruises

Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam will embark on 14-day transatlantic crossings from Fort Lauderdale to Rotterdam in March and April. Oosterdam will have a similar 14-day crossing from Fort Lauderdale to Barcelona.

In October and November, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam, and Oosterdam will sail from Fort Lauderdale with routes that include stops in Rotterdam, Amsterdam, and Barcelona, offering 14- and 15-day cruises.

Collectors’ Voyages

Holland America Line offers an exciting opportunity for travelers to enhance their cruise experience through Collectors’ Voyages. These voyages combine multiple itineraries, allowing guests to embark on non-repeating journeys.

By merging:

– Two seven-day itineraries

– A seven-day and a 14-day cruise

– Longer, non-repeating voyages

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, travelers booking 2026 Europe cruises with the Have It All premium package will enjoy these included amenities:

– Shore excursions

– Specialty Dining

– Signature Beverage Package

– Surf Wi-Fi

The offer includes extra perks such as free prepaid crew appreciation and complimentary upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus

Holland America Line’s Mariner Society members can enjoy an exclusive early booking bonus. Loyalty members can receive up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom. Guests must book their cruises by October 29, 2024, to take advantage of this offer.