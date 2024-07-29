Holland America Line Shares Three Solar Eclipse Sailings

Holland America Line is introducing a new collection of cruises to Europe, allowing guests to experience celestial events. Starting July 31, travelers can book these voyages to see the Northern Lights, a total solar eclipse, and the summer solstice above the Arctic Circle.

“After the excitement and success around our 2024 eclipse cruises, we knew our guests were looking for additional opportunities to get a front-row seat for some of the world’s most special natural spectacles,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “Our team has put together a lineup of cruises that not only deliver on that front, but also give guests in-depth exploration of exciting destinations and the premium onboard experience for which we’re known.”

Guests on solar eclipse cruises can attend lectures by scientific experts and participate in themed activities. Eclipse glasses will be provided for safety. Passengers on Northern Lights voyages can request a wake-up call whenever the aurora borealis is visible.

Three ships from the fleet will be positioned under the path of totality for the August 12, 2026m total solar eclipse. Oosterdam will take guests to the eastern coast of Spain, while Nieuw Statendam will sail off the western coast of Iceland. Guests can also join Zuiderdam for the Voyage of the Vikings during the eclipse.

July 18, 2026 – 35-Day Voyage of the Vikings: Solar Eclipse (Legendary Voyage), Zuiderdam

This roundtrip cruise from Boston, Massachusetts, will position guests in the path of totality for the solar eclipse off the western coast of Iceland just before arriving at Grundarfjørdur.

The itinerary includes stops in Portland, Maine; Sydney; Corner Brook; Red Bay; St. Anthony; St. John’s; Halifax, Canada; Paamiut (Frederikshåb); Nanortalik; Qaqortoq (Julianehåb) in Greenland; Reykjavik (overnight); Seydisfjördur; Húsavík; and Grundarfjørdur in Iceland; as well as Eidfjord, Norway; Rotterdam, Netherlands (overnight); Dún Laoghaire (Dublin), Ireland; and Belfast, Northern Ireland.

July 25, 2026 – 28-Day Scandinavian Solar Eclipse with Greenland and Scotland (Legendary Voyage), Nieuw Statendam

This roundtrip cruise from either Dover, England, or Rotterdam will feature the solar eclipse at sea off the northwest coast of Iceland.

Ports of call include Kristiansand, Eidfjord, and Stavanger in Norway; Seydisfjördur; Djúpivogur; Akureyri; Isafjördur; Grundarfjørdur; Heimaey; and Reykjavik in Iceland; Paamiut (Frederikshåb); Nuuk (Godthåb); Nanortalik; and Qaqortoq (Julianehåb) in Greenland; Runavík in the Faroe Islands; and Stornoway, Isle of Lewis; Invergordon (Inverness); and South Queensferry (Edinburgh) in Scotland (overnight).

August 9, 2026 – 13-Day Mediterranean Solar Eclipse with Barcelona Overnight, Oosterdam

Sailing from Lisbon, Portugal, to Piraeus (Athens), Greece, this voyage will witness the solar eclipse at sea in the path of totality off the coast of Spain, between Alicante and Barcelona.

It includes stops at Alicante and Barcelona (overnight) in Spain; Ajaccio in Corsica, France; Civitavecchia (Rome) and Bari (Puglia), Italy; and Kotor, Montenegro.

Inaugural ‘Northern Lights’ Cruises aboard Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam

In 2026, travelers can experience the Northern Lights and explore Norway on two cruises aboard Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam. Both itineraries feature an overnight stay in Alta, known as “The City of the Northern Lights,” and include five days above the Arctic Circle.

October 4, 2026 – 14-Day Arctic Journey and Northern Lights aboard Rotterdam

This cruise departs from Rotterdam and concludes in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The itinerary includes stops at Nordfjordeid, Trondheim, Narvik, Tromsø, and an overnight in Alta, as well as Åndalsnes and Bergen in Norway, along with a visit to Lerwick in the Shetland Islands.

October 16, 2026 – 15-Day Arctic Journey and Northern Lights aboard Nieuw Statendam

This cruise begins in Dover and ends in Rotterdam. Alternatively, a 14-day Northern Lights roundtrip from Rotterdam is offered, departing on October 17, 2026. The ports of call for this journey are Ålesund, Trondheim, Narvik, Tromsø, and overnight in Alta, along with Åndalsnes and Bergen in Norway and a stop at Lerwick in the Shetland Islands.

Summer Solstice Above the Arctic Circle

For those wanting to experience the beauty of endless daylight on the longest day of the year, the Nieuw Statendam offers a 14-day cruise that takes guests above the Arctic Circle to celebrate the summer solstice in Honningsvåg, Norway, one of the northernmost cities in the world.

June 13, 2026 – 14-Day Arctic Circle Crossing: North Cape Solstice

This roundtrip cruise departs from either Dover or Rotterdam and features an array of stunning destinations. Guests will explore the following ports:

Eidfjord, Norway

Maloy, Norway

Trondheim, Norway

Leknes, Norway

Tromsø, Norway

Honningsvåg, Norway (celebration of the summer solstice)

Lerwick, Shetland Islands

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, guests booking 2026 Celestial Cruises with the Have It All premium package will enjoy enhanced amenities. This includes the standard package perks of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package, and Surf Wi-Fi, plus additional benefits: free prepaid crew appreciation, upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package, and Premium Wi-Fi at no extra cost.

