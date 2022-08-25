Former Carnival CEO Reveals Cruisings BIGGEST Changes Since the 90’s

When it comes to cruising, few have the resume boasted by former Carnival CEO Arnold Donald. For nearly a decade, Mr. Donald served as president and CEO of Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise conglomerate. Prior to that, he served on its board of directors for 13 years.

That means he’s seen the cruise industry undergo massive changes from ships and technology to new destinations and shore excursion options for guests.

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff caught up with Mr. Donald to talk all things cruising including his recent retirement from Carnival and all the new and exciting things he’s seen happen in the industry over the past few decades. We got an inside look at how Carnival went about implimenting those changes to make sure guests had the best experience possible when sailing across any of Carnival’s cruise brands.

Check out the video and let us know your favorite part of cruising these days compared to the past!