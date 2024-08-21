First Look at Windstar’s Brand-New Star Seeker 

Windstar Cruises is introducing its new ship, Star Seeker, which will accommodate 224 guests and debut in January 2026!

MORE ABOUT STAR SEEKER

Star Seeker will have 112 spacious suites, all but ten featuring full private verandas or floor-to-ceiling infinity windows.

The ship will offer five dining options, all included in Windstar’s cruise fare.

A full-service spa.

A fitness facility.

The ship will have an updated Watersports Platform that allows guests to access the sea directly from the ship.

Star Seeker has two Horizon Owner’s Suites on deck 7 that can be combined with adjacent suites for larger groups.

Each suite features a wrap-around balcony with views for cocktails or private dinners.

There are 12 suite types available.

The ship includes 72 suites with large verandas.

Thirty infinity suites have floor-to-ceiling windows.

Star Seeker has no interior cabins.

The 10 Oceanview suites provide sea views, walk-in mosaic glass showers, and convertible queen beds.

All suites include a stocked mini-bar, interactive TV, safe, fresh fruit, and waffle-weave robe and slippers.

The highest suite categories—Horizon, Star, Classic, and Deluxe—offer additional amenities such as an Illy espresso machine, canapés service, and fresh flowers.

“Guests aboard Star Seeker will experience a sense of tranquility in their suites; they are designed to be an oasis for relaxation,” says Stijn Creupelandt, vice president of hotel operations at Windstar Cruises. “We used light wood and a soothing color palette of light blues, greens, and natural browns – elements that reflect our Star Class style. Inspired by the sea, sky, and landscapes, these colors and textures create a serene atmosphere perfect for a relaxing getaway. In the ship’s public spaces and restaurants, you’ll find more vibrant hues inspired by sunrises and sunsets, including warm yellows, golds, and oranges, ensuring a harmonious blend of elegance and comfort throughout the ship.”

Star Seeker is under construction in Portugal and will make her maiden voyage— a Transatlantic sailing from Malaga to Miami—in early January. After a christening event in Miami, she will offer Caribbean cruises before heading up the U.S. West Coast to Alaska for the summer season. Following Alaska, the ship will resume Japan’s itineraries and proceed to Southeast Asia. Itineraries for the Caribbean, Alaska, and Japan will be announced first to Yacht Club members and travel advisors, with public announcements and bookings starting in early September.

Windstar will also debut a sister ship, Star Explorer, in December 2026.