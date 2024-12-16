Exclusive Interview with Hydi Webb, CEO of PortMiami

In an exclusive interview, Hydi Webb, CEO of PortMiami, discusses the port’s explosive growth and transformative developments slated for 2025, which include significant infrastructure expansions to increase capacity for both cruise and cargo traffic. Webb highlights strategic partnerships and sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency and passenger experiences. The port anticipates substantial revenue growth from new cruise lines and destinations, ultimately positioning itself as a leader in the maritime industry and a vital economic driver for the region.

