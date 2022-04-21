Embark with Cruise Saudi to Experience Saudi’s Breathtaking Beauty

The country offers superior connectivity to the rest of the world – approximately 250 million people in Europe, Asia and Africa live within a three-hour flight from the Red Sea or Arabian Gulf. This puts Saudi in an ideal position to develop the Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula into the potential cruising hub, echoing the history of the region as a maritime hub.

In order to ensure a comfortable, seamless and memorable cruising experience for tourists as they set out to experience the wonders of Saudi by ship, Cruise Saudi works closely with local partners such as The Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) to develop ports around the country to enable cruising. Jeddah Islamic Port became home to Saudi’s first cruise passenger terminal in 2021, and both Yanbu and Dammam are now equipped with the infrastructure required to welcome cruise ships. Since its launch, just over a year ago, Cruise Saudi has welcomed ships from major international cruise lines such as MSC Cruises, Scenic Group, Silver Sea & Viking, enabling 50,000 passengers so far to experience Saudi by sea during the 2021/22 Summer and Winter Seasons.

Visiting Saudi offers tourists a chance to experience a diverse culture and varied landscape with a history that can be traced back to the earliest civilizations of Arabian culture. Hegra, located in AlUla – accessible to cruise passengers via Yanbu port – was the southern capital of the Nabataean civilization, who also built Petra (in Jordan), and was Saudi’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. Yanbu, also known as the diving capital of Saudi, offers a thrilling and memorable diving experience in the spectacular coral reefs, buzzing with colorful fish and the mysterious old Iona shipwreck.