MSC Cruises Reveals New itinerary for 2024 World Cruise

There’s a new world cruise open for booking and the 121-day itinerary is one you have to check out! MSC Cruises opened sales today for the MSC World Cruise 2024, set to depart in January 2024, aboard MSC Poesia. The cruise calls on 52 destinations in 31 countries, concluding in Berlin on May 4, 2024.

The embarkation date and port have yet to be set in stone, but according to MSC Cruises, the world cruise will depart from Civitavecchia/Rome, Genoa, Marseille or Barcelona on January 4, 5, 6 or 7, 2024 respectively.

The cruise starts on the beautiful Mediterranean Sea including stops in France, Spain, Italy, Malta, Cyprus, an overnight in Haifa, Israel, and day visit to Cairo via Port Said/Alexandria, Egypt. The ship will then navigate through the Suez Canal to the Red Sea, where Luxor, Egypt and Petra, Jordan.

RELATED: THIS ROYAL CARIBBEAN WORLD CRUISE SAILS TO ALL SEVEN CONTINENTS

Following an overnight stay in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the ship heads south to Zanzibar, the Seychelles and Mauritius before heading to mainland Africa for a tour of South Africa – Durban, Port Elizabeth and an overnight stay in Cape Town. Then, the ship crosses the South Atlantic Ocean to South America for an exploration of the Brazilian Amazon. In Brazil guests will also be treated to calls at Salvador de Bahia and Belém, as well as an overnight stop in Rio de Janeiro, with time to enjoy Copacabana beach.