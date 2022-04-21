Silversea Cruises Has a New Departure Port for Antarctica Sailings

One of the top luxury adventure cruise lines has a new departure port for their journeys to Antarctica! Silversea Cruises announced today that the line’s three ice-class expedition ships—Silver Cloud, Silver Wind and Silver Explorer—will embark and disembark in Puerto Williams, Chile, for the 2022-2023 season.

There are several advantages to the new port, according to Silversea, including more convenient flight times, personalized service during an exclusive charter flight, and quicker transfers to the ship, and more.

RELATED: Silversea’s New Otium Wellness Program

“I extend my gratitude to the Chilean authorities and local stakeholders who have enabled us to unlock the most comfortable and convenient route to Antarctica for international travellers,” says Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President and CEO. “As the only cruise line currently offering Antarctica expeditions from Puerto Williams, we are immensely proud of this accomplishment, which is representative of our commitment to delivering truly unique experiences in this iconic destination.”

Cruising to Antarctica with Silversea

A Silversea Cruise itinerary to Antarctica includes a number of benefits to make things easier for guests. Some of which include:

An overnight stay in a five-star hotel in Santiago, with a welcome reception dinner and breakfast

A comfortable transfer to Santiago’s airport the following day, with a flight departing from a private airport terminal

An exclusive charter flight to Puerto Williams, fully escorted by a Silversea’s representative

An upgraded, personalized flight experience, including extra legroom, greater luggage allowance, and regionally inspired gourmet lunch

A quicker transfer to the ship in Puerto Williams

Upon disembarkation from the ship, a direct transfer to the airport and charter flight to Santiago for the onward journey

“Such innovations reflect Silversea’s destination leadership in Antarctica,” says Conrad Combrink, Silversea’s Senior Vice President of Expeditions, Turnaround Operations and Destination Management. “Puerto Williams is a magnificent gateway for accessing the natural treasures of Antarctica. As the only company currently operating a private charter flight between Santiago and Puerto Williams, Silversea can now offer guests an enhanced level of service and a more seamless connection as they journey to Antarctica in style. I thank the Chilean authorities and all involved stakeholders for their invaluable collaboration. This innovation has been many years in the making, and it is an incredibly proud moment to see our guests departing from Puerto Williams on three of our ultra-luxury ships.”

Would you take a cruise to Antarctica? Let us know in the comments!