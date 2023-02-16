Crystal Cruises Announces Return OF onboard leaders

Crystal Cruises has shared the news of several onboard leaders returning to the brand to help prepare for Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony’s inaugural season.

Herbert Jaeger and Josef Matt will once again lead the preparation for Crystal Symphony, while Hubert Buelacher and Scott Peterson will guide Crystal Serenity. All four gentlemen are a part of the senior leadership team and oversee the departments and crew that ensure your vacation runs smoothly.

“We are thrilled to have such a strong group of officers returning to lead our ships back into service,” said Senior Vice President Hotel Operations of Crystal Bernie Leypold. “With decades of experience with Crystal, they know what it takes to oversee the day-to-day functions of shipboard operations while providing our guests with the extraordinary experiences they love when they sail with us.”

MORE ABOUT THE ONBOARD LEADERS

Herbert Jaeger:

Since Crystal Cruises began n 1990, Jaeger has helped establish the brand’s culinary program and served as Executive Chef on Crystal Harmony.

He has been a part of Crystal Symphony’s launch.

He has been involved in each ship’s launch.

He served Crystal Symphony’s, Hotel Director.

In 2003 he served as Crystal Serenity’s first Hotel Director.

Josef Matt

Joined Crystal Cruises in 1994 as a Hotel Director.

Worked at a hotel in South Africa and then with the Royal Viking line.

Hubert Buelacher

Buelacher has 40 years of experience in the hotel industry serving in several capacities, including Executive Chef onboard Crystal’s first ship, Crystal Harmony, Food & Beverage Manager, and Hotel Director.

Scott Peterson

Peterson has more than 20 years of experience at Crystal Cruises, serving in several positions, including Cruise Director, before being promoted to Hotel Director in 2015.

MORE INFORMATION ON INAUGURAL SAILINGS

Crystal Serenity’s inaugural sailing will depart July 31, 2023, from Marseille for a Mediterranean cruise.

Crystal Symphony will depart on Sept. 1, 2023, from Athens.

Guests can expect travels throughout the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Canada and New England, Alaska, the Caribbean, through the Panama Canal, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

