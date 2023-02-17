CRUISE DEAL OF THE WEEK – FEBRUARY 17, 2023

Hey cruisers, happy Friday!

We are halfway through February, a month that has been filled with new and exciting itineraries that we can’t wait to explore. Today, we have TWO amazing cruise deals you don’t want to miss! Keep reading to learn more!

MSC CRUISES OPENS SALES FOR 2025 WORLD CRUISE

On February 15, 2023, MSC Cruises opened bookings for the brand’s 2025 World Cruise.

Come aboard the MSC Magnifica and depart from Civitavecchia/Rome, Genoa, Marseille, and Barcelona.

The 116-night voyage around the world will visit 50 destinations in 21 countries, featuring 22 destinations and seven overnight stays.

A dining and drink package is included for all World Cruises passengers.

15 shore excursions are included in the booking price.

30% discount on laundry.

Classic-level MSC Voyager Club members and above will benefit from a 5% discount on their booking price.

Click here to learn more about the 2025 MSC World Cruise itineraries and deals.