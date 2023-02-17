Holland America Line Teams Up With the University of Oregon and Oregon State University To Spread Cruising Across College Sporting Events

Holland America Line has signed a multi-year agreement with the University of Oregon and Oregon State University to be the official sponsors of its athletics department. These agreements will help the cruise line reach the largest fanbase across various sporting events. Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers fans can participate in experiences such as in-game activities, promotions, and on-site branding.

“Our University of Oregon and Oregon State University partnerships give us the unique opportunity to reach a fanbase who are within driving distance to our Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. homeports for our Alaska cruises, with Portland being their number one hub for fans and alumni,” said Kacy Cole, Holland America Line’s vice president of marketing and e-commerce.

The cruise line has plans to launch multi-media campaigns during sporting events at both universities. Additionally, the universities’ radio and digital/social media channels will promote the line.

“This is a natural partnership between two brands with great history and tradition, and we look forward to working together on gamedays and many other initiatives with Holland America Line,” said Jimmy Stanton, Senior Associate Athletics Director for communications, University of Oregon.

Holland America Line’s Presence in Oregonian Collegiate Sports

Basketball: During home games for the remainder of the 2023 basketball season, Oregon State’s Gill Coliseum and University of Oregon’s Matthew Knight Arena will promote the Holland America Line.

Baseball: Baseball season will promote the line through traditional game-day experiences at the University of Oregon’s PK Park. Meanwhile, Oregon State’s Goss Stadium regular-season home games will have a modern take on an age-old tradition. If an attendee can get fans to start ‘The Wave’ and bring it full circle, they will receive a premium giveaway and a chance to win a Holland America Line cruise.

Football: The cruise line plans to be the presenting sponsor of the Oregon Football Spring Game, which takes place before the regular football season at the University of Oregon. At Oregon State University, the cruise line will be a part of their Away Game Tailgate campaigns during the regular season and have an active area in the family zone at Prothro Field.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Holland America Line, not only because of the phenomenal experiences they offer our fans and alumni, but because of the fantastic people within the organization and their vision for bringing a sponsorship to life at Oregon State University,” said Sara Elcano, Senior Associate Athletic Director, Oregon State.