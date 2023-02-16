Holland America Line Launches 150th Anniversary Poster Design Contest

Holland America Line has an exciting opportunity for artists and fans! In honor of the brand’s 150th Anniversary, guests are invited to get creative and design a unique brand poster for its birthday celebration on April 18, 2023. Grab your pen and paper and get drawing!

“Holland America Line’s poster art is a rich and important tradition in our company’s heritage. This contest provides an opportunity for our fans to engage in our 150th Anniversary by contributing to our enduring history through new poster art designs,” said Kacy Cole, vice president of marketing and e-commerce at Holland America Line. “We know how passionate our online communities are and truly look forward to the submissions we will get from fans around the world.”

MORE ABOUT THE CONTEST:

Artists of all abilities are welcome to enter the poster design contest through Holland America’s Facebook page and Instagram account.

The poster can be hand-drawn or digitally created, and the post must include the hashtag “#HollandAmericaLine150Contest” to enter.

A panel of Holland America Line executives and leaders will select the winner.

The prize for designing the winning poster is a seven-day Alaska cruise for two in a balcony stateroom.

The content is open to legal residents of the United States.

Guest must be 21 or older at the time of entry.

The winning poster will be featured on Holland America Line’s social media channels, and the poster will be displayed in the New York City cruise terminal on April 6 and 7 while Rotterdam is overnight in the city before departing on its 150th Anniversary Transatlantic Crossing to Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The winner will be announced in March 2023. Full contest rules can be found online.